Tata Communications and RailTel Corporation of India Limited have announced a strategic association to jointly advance next-generation, AI-ready digital infrastructure in India. The collaboration aims to strengthen the country’s digital backbone to support AI-led services across government, public sector, and enterprise ecosystems.

The partnership brings together RailTel’s extensive nationwide fibre network with Tata Communications’ global digital capabilities, creating a scalable and secure foundation for future digital growth.

RailTel operates one of India’s largest neutral telecom networks, spanning over 63,000 route kilometres of optical fibre. Its infrastructure connects cities, towns, rural regions, and more than 6,000 railway stations across the country.

As a Navaratna PSU, RailTel delivers ICT services to:

Central and state government departments

Public sector undertakings (PSUs)

Banks and financial institutions

Educational institutions

Enterprises nationwide

Under the association, RailTel’s national fibre footprint will integrate with Tata Communications’ global digital infrastructure, including:

International network connectivity

Cloud platforms

Omnichannel communication systems

Advanced cybersecurity capabilities

This integration is designed to support secure, resilient, and AI-enabled digital services at a national scale.

The Tata Communications-RailTel association will focus on:

Modernising network infrastructure

Strengthening cybersecurity frameworks

Improving digital service delivery and user experience

Enabling secure and sovereign cloud adoption for sensitive and regulated workloads

Deploying AI-enabled platforms to enhance network visibility, reliability, and operational performance

Organisations and services operating on RailTelટs network may benefit from:

Improved connectivity for ministries, state governments, PSUs, and enterprises

Higher network resilience across public and enterprise systems

Stronger data protection and cybersecurity safeguards

Better performance of railway Wi-Fi services

Improved reliability of public broadband networks

Enhanced stability of surveillance and safety systems

Smoother functioning of digital governance platforms

For RailTel, the collaboration strengthens its ability to deliver advanced offerings across data centres, managed services, cloud, and cybersecurity. For Tata Communications, the association enables the extension of its global digital infrastructure into critical public and enterprise environments at a nationwide scale.

Together, the two organisations combine RailTel’s physical network reach and public-sector expertise with Tata Communications’ digital and cloud capabilities, supporting large-scale, AI-driven digital operations across India.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & MD, RailTel, said, “RailTel has consistently played a foundational role in connecting India. The collaboration with Tata Communications enables us to further strengthen that role by bringing advanced capabilities that will help our customers modernise their systems, enhance resilience and serve citizens more efficiently. Together, we are building a more reliable and future-ready digital backbone for the country.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Sumeet Walia, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Tata Communications, added, “As India transitions from digital adoption to AI leadership, our collaboration with RailTel is strengthening the backbone for a secure, smart, and sovereign future. By delivering robust, AI-ready infrastructure from the core to the edge, we are enabling a resilient India. Together with RailTel, we aim to innovate with confidence, ensuring the technology of tomorrow becomes a reality for every citizen today.”