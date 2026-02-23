WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new Group Message History feature that allows newly added members to view recent messages when they join a group. The update is designed to provide context and continuity without interrupting ongoing conversations.

According to WhatsApp, the feature maintains the platform’s core focus on privacy, with all shared messages remaining end-to-end encrypted.

What Is WhatsApp Group Message History?

Group Message History enables admins or group members to share a selected set of recent messages with newcomers. This helps new participants quickly understand the context of discussions, decisions, or announcements already shared in the group.

Key Features

Message range: New members can receive 25 to 100 recent messages

New members can receive 25 to 100 recent messages Admin control: Group admins can disable the feature for their groups, but can still manually choose to share message history

Group admins can disable the feature for their groups, but can still manually choose to share message history Transparency: All group members are notified when message history is shared, including timestamps and sender details

All group members are notified when message history is shared, including timestamps and sender details Visual distinction: Shared message history is clearly marked and separated from regular chat messages

Shared message history is clearly marked and separated from regular chat messages No manual forwarding: Eliminates the need for screenshots or copied messages to bring new members up to speed

WhatsApp says the goal is to make group chats more welcoming and efficient, while keeping users informed and in control.

WhatsApp has emphasized that end-to-end encryption remains intact, meaning only participants in the group can see the shared messages. No messages are stored or accessed outside the encrypted chat environment.

The Group Message History feature is rolling out gradually across devices and may take some time to reach all users.