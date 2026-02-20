realme has launched the realme P4 Lite in India, expanding its P4 series with a budget-focused smartphone aimed at young users. The device brings a combination of a big 6,300 mAh battery, military-grade durability, a 90 Hz display, Pulse Light feature, Android 15 with realme UI 6.0, and more while keeping the effective price under ₹8,000.

realme has equipped the P4 Lite 4G with ArmorShell Protection and MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability. According to the company, the phone has passed 1.8-metre drop tests and 33 kg compression tests. It also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, making it suitable for rough everyday use.

A standout design element is the Pulse Light feature, which includes nine colors and five customizable glowing modes. These lights dynamically respond to incoming calls, messages, and charging status, adding a unique visual touch in the budget segment. The device offers a 7.94mm slim design, available in Obsidian Black, Sea Blue, and Beach Gold color options.

The realme P4 Lite sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, delivering up to 450 nits typical brightness and 563 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The phone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC, paired with 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM) and comes in 64 GB and 128 GB Storage options, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card.

The smartphone packs a 6,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and is claimed to deliver 5 hours of music playback from a quick 5-minute charge. It also includes 6W reverse wired charging, allowing it to power other devices. The device runs Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 and comes with a 13 MP f/2.2 main camera (OmniVision OV13B, f/2.2) and a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, ultra-linear bottom speaker, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C

Commenting on the launch, Francis Wong, CMO, realme India said, “With the realme P4 Lite 4G we are continuing the legacy of battery supremacy with a segment leading 6300mAh battery in a remarkably slim design. We are proving that massive power and sleek portability can come together without any compromise. Backed by intelligent AI features that enhance calls, photography, and everyday search, the realme P4 Lite 4G is designed to deliver a smarter, smoother experience for young users who expect more from their smartphone, without compromise.”

The realme P4 Lite 4G is priced at ₹7,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant (₹9,999 MOP) and ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant (₹11,999 MOP). It will be available from 24th February 2026 on Flipkart.com, realme.com, and offline stores. Launch offers ₹1,000 bank offer + ₹1,000 coupon.

realme P4 Lite Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹7,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) ₹9,999 MOP, ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) ₹11,999 MOP

₹7,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) ₹9,999 MOP, ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) ₹11,999 MOP Availability: 24th February 2026 on Flipkart.com, realme.com, offline stores

24th February 2026 on Flipkart.com, realme.com, offline stores Offers: ₹1,000 bank offer + ₹1,000 coupon

Get realme P4 Lite on realme.com/in