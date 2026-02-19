Dyson has officially unveiled the Dyson PencilWash, its slimmest, lightest, and most hygienic wet and dry floor cleaner to date. Designed with a pencil-thin profile and advanced wet-cleaning technology, the new device aims to make everyday floor cleaning easier, faster, and more hygienic for modern homes. While the PencilWash has been announced globally, Dyson has confirmed that India’s availability will be announced closer to launch.

The Dyson PencilWash stands out with its ultra-slim 38mm handle, designed for comfortable grip, effortless manoeuvrability, and easy storage. Weighing just 2.2kg (with only 380 grams weight-in-hand), the cleaner is engineered to glide naturally across floors with minimal effort. The device can lie flat up to 170 degrees, allowing it to clean under low furniture up to 15cm high and reach along skirting boards and edges – areas that are often missed during routine cleaning.

Hygienic Wet Cleaning With Fresh Water Only

Unlike conventional wet and dry cleaners, the PencilWash features a filter-free design, eliminating the risk of dirt buildup, odour emission, sludge formation, or performance drop over time. Dyson says this ensures consistent and hygienic cleaning with every use. The cleaner uses a combination of hydration, agitation, and extraction technologies to ensure that only fresh water is used on floors during cleaning.

High-Density Microfibre Roller for Wet and Dry Spills

The PencilWash is equipped with a high-density microfibre roller featuring 64,000 filaments per cm². The roller spins rapidly to tackle wet spills, stains, and dry debris simultaneously. Dirty water and debris are continuously extracted on every rotation, while a precision-engineered 8-point hydration system delivers a controlled and consistent supply of clean water to the roller. This ensures each pass remains hygienic and leaves behind a quick-drying floor finish.

Customisable Hydration and Extended Cleaning

Dyson has included two hydration modes that allow users to adjust water flow based on floor type and stain intensity. Whether dealing with light spills or stubborn messes, users can fine-tune moisture levels for optimal results. The 300mL clean water tank can clean up to 100m² of flooring in low hydration mode. The device offers:

Up to 30 minutes of runtime on a single charge (3.5 hours charging time)

Swappable battery pack support (additional battery sold separately) for extended cleaning sessions

This combination enables larger areas to be cleaned in one go while maintaining fast-drying floors.

The Dyson PencilWash™ has been introduced in select global markets and will be available in India soon, with pricing and exact launch details to be announced later.

Dyson PencilWash Price In India & Availability