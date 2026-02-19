Adobe has announced a major initiative to accelerate AI-driven creativity and productivity among Indian students, offering free access to Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, and Firefly AI through accredited higher education institutions across India. The announcement was made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, aligning with the Government of India’s push toward an AI-ready workforce. The move is aimed at empowering millions of students with industry-standard creative and productivity tools, along with structured learning, training, and certifications designed for AI-first careers.

Free Adobe Creative & Productivity Toolkit for Students

Under the new program, students enrolled in accredited higher education institutions will gain free access to:

Adobe Photoshop for digital imaging, design, and visual storytelling

Adobe Acrobat Pro for document editing, collaboration, and productivity

Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s all-in-one creative AI platform

The toolkit also includes an AI-first curriculum, training modules, and credentials, helping students stand out as they enter the job market

Supporting India’s Create-in-India and AVGC Vision

Adobe’s announcement reinforces the Government of India’s Create in India vision and complements the Union Budget 2026, which outlined plans to create two million jobs in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) by 2030. As part of this effort, Adobe will make its AI-first offerings and industry-endorsed curriculum free for 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that will host Content Creator Labs, in partnership with the Government of India.

“Adobe is expanding the opportunity for creativity for millions of students across India, empowering them with AI skills, further accelerating Prime Minister Modi’s vision,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe.

Firefly AI: Choice, Safety, and Creative Freedom

Adobe Firefly serves as a unified creative AI studio, integrating Adobe’s own AI models with leading third-party models from partners such as Google, OpenAI, and Runway.

Adobe emphasizes that Firefly provides:

Commercially safe AI-generated content

Model choice and flexibility

Seamless integration directly inside Adobe applications

This approach allows students to experiment, create, and innovate responsibly while learning how AI is used in real-world creative workflows.

Partnership With NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime

As an extension of Adobe Digital Academy, Adobe India has partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, a national skilling initiative supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Through this collaboration, students will gain access to:

Free, industry-relevant AI and creative courses

Certifications aligned with future job roles

Skills spanning design, animation, gaming, marketing, media, e-commerce, education, and technology

Showcasing India’s AI Creativity

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Adobe is also showcasing “Kathāvatār”, a collection of five Made-in-India AI short films inspired by Indian folklore. Created in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the films highlight how a new generation of Indian creators is using AI tools to tell culturally rooted stories.

The free Adobe student offering will be available to students across India via accredited higher education institutions. Access details will be managed through participating institutions.