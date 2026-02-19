vivo India has launched its latest premium V-series smartphones – the vivo V70 and vivo V70 Elite, expanding its V-series portfolio in the country. The new lineup succeeds the V60 Series and brings a refined flat-edge design, ZEISS-powered Sony cameras, near-flagship performance hardware, long-term software support, and enhanced durability, positioning the V70 Series as one of the most feature-packed offerings in its segment.

The vivo V70 comes with a 1.5K AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a ZEISS-backed triple rear camera setup, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, and a large 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Other highlights include up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, an IP68 + IP69 rated slim glass-back design built around vivo’s Golden Grip ergonomics, OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 with AI features, and long-term software support of 4 Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

On the design front, the vivo V70 adopts a refined flat-edge form factor focused on comfort and everyday usability. The phone is built around a 6.59-inch Golden Grip size, designed for better one-handed use without sacrificing screen real estate. It features an aerospace-grade metal frame, paired with ultra-narrow 1.25mm bezels that maximise the display-to-body ratio.

The smartphone sports a premium glass back design, measures 7.59mm in thickness, weighs around 194 grams, and carries IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance. The vivo V70 is available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow color options.

The front of the phone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,750 × 1,260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The panel supports the P3 wide colour gamut, uses VM9 light-emitting material, and integrates a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the vivo V70 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with ZEISS optics. The primary camera is a 50 MP ZEISS OIS main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, designed to deliver stable handheld shots with accurate colour reproduction. It is accompanied by a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto camera (Sony IMX882) offering 3x optical zoom with OIS, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 115° field of view.

On the front, the device features a 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with autofocus, a 92° ultra-wide field of view, and up to 2x seamless zoom. The camera system supports 4K video recording at 60fps, along with features such as AI Magic Weather, AI Holi Portrait (India-exclusive), Wedding Style 2.0 LUTs, AI Floral Blessing, and AI Audio Noise Eraser.

The vivo V70 is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 UFS 4.1 storage. The phone supports advanced gaming features such as 4D game vibration via an X-axis linear motor, 90 fps BGMI gameplay, and is backed by a VC cooling system for sustained performance. For battery, the vivo V70 packs a 6,500 mAh BlueVolt battery with 90W FlashCharge fast charging and runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 with confirmed 4 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

The price for the vivo V70 starts at ₹45,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant and ₹49,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone is available from 19th February 2026, i.e., today for pre-booking and will go on sale from 26th February 2026 on vivo India online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include up to 10% instant cashback or exchange bonus, up to 18 months no-cost EMI, assured buyback offers, discounts on V-Shield protection plans, and offline-exclusive extended warranty and bundled accessories offers.

