realme has officially confirmed the launch of the realme P4 Lite 4G in India on 20th February 2026, expanding its P-series lineup. The upcoming smartphone is positioned to appeal to younger users, with a strong emphasis on long battery life, slim design, and everyday durability.

One of the biggest highlights of the realme P4 Lite 4G is its 6,300 mAh battery, which the company claims will be the largest in its segment. Despite the large battery, the phone maintains a slim 7.94mm profile, balancing endurance with comfort. realme has also confirmed that the device will include a charger in the box.

The smartphone will be powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC. On the front, the phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, similar to what was seen on the realme C71. For durability, the realme P4 Lite 4G comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, military-grade durability certification.

realme has confirmed several AI-driven features designed to enhance usability – Circle to Search for quick information lookup, AI Photo Enhancements to improve image quality, and Noise Reduction Call 2.0 for clearer voice calls.

realme P4 Lite 4G launch is scheduled for 20th February 2026; pricing and availability details will be revealed on the launch day.