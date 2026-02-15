Sony India has announced the launch of a new Sand Pink color variant of its flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones in India. The new finish adds a fresh, contemporary look to the lineup while retaining the same premium hardware, tuning, and feature set as the existing variants.

According to Sony, the Sand Pink option is designed for users looking for a softer, lifestyle-focused aesthetic without compromising on performance. Other color options include Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue. The WH-1000XM6 Sand Pink retains Sony’s established design language, including:

Wider vegan leather headband for improved comfort

Stretchable earpads for long listening sessions

Touch and physical button controls

Foldable design with a magnetic carrying case

Sony continues its sustainability push with paper-based packaging for the headphones.

The headphones are powered by Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, working with 12 microphones for advanced adaptive noise cancellation and Auto Ambient Sound Control. Audio tuning has been refined with input from Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering. Features such as 360 Reality Audio Upmix and scene-based listening adjustments are managed via the Sony | Sound Connect app.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Features:

Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Auto Ambient Sound

High-Resolution Audio with LDAC support

DSEE Extreme AI-based audio upscaling

AI beamforming microphones for clearer calls

Quick Access support for music apps

LE Audio and Auracast compatibility

Multi-device switching

USB-C fast charging, offering up to 3 hours of playback with a short charge

The Sony WH-1000XM6 Sand Pink variant is priced at ₹39,990 and is available starting 16th February 2026, i.e., today in India. The headphones are available on Sony Center stores, Croma, Reliance Retail, ShopatSC online portal, and Amazon.in.

