Meta has rolled out a set of Valentine’s Day 2026 creative features across Instagram and Edits, adding seasonal customization tools to Stories, Reels, Notes, and direct messages. The update brings themed fonts, animated text effects, sticker frames, interactive phrases, sound effects, and new playback controls to help users celebrate the occasion with more expressive content.

Valentine’s Features on Instagram

Instagram has introduced Valentine’s-themed customization across multiple surfaces in the app:

New Fonts and Text Effects

Users can apply Valentine’s-themed fonts and animated text styles to Stories and Reels, adding festive motion and styling to captions and overlays.

Photo Sticker Frames

Love-themed sticker frames are now available for photos and selfies shared in Stories, designed to highlight romantic and celebratory moments.

Story Comments: Secret Phrases

Typing specific phrases in Story comments unlocks hidden visual themes and animations, adding a playful, interactive layer to engagement.

Custom Story Mentions

A new themed mention sticker lets users tag partners or friends in Stories with Valentine’s-inspired styling.

Notes: Hints and Hidden Themes

Valentine’s-themed hint text and secret phrases appear in Notes, enabling themed styling and interactive effects when triggered.

DM Chat Theme

A dedicated Valentine’s chat appearance can be enabled in direct messages, available in both light and dark modes.

Valentine’s Features on Edits

The Edits app adds seasonal tools focused on short-form video creation:

Valentine’s Day Fonts: New themed fonts and text presets are available for reels and short videos.

Valentine's Day Sound Effects: Seasonal audio additions include harp-style tones and heartbeat effects for romantic emphasis.

Speed Controls Up to 100x: Creators can increase playback speed up to 100×, enabling stylized motion effects and fast-paced transitions.

