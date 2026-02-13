Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) has announced its 2026 lineup of residential air conditioners in India, designed to deliver durable, energy-efficient, and climate-resilient cooling tailored for Indian homes. A key highlight of the 2026 portfolio is Panasonic DustBuster Technology, aimed at maintaining long-term cooling efficiency and durability. The new range is engineered to perform reliably under extreme heat, humidity, and voltage fluctuations commonly seen across the country.

Panasonic DustBuster Technology

The new AC range introduces DustBuster Technology, which uses an auto reverse-flow fan mechanism in the outdoor unit. This system automatically dislodges and removes accumulated dust, helping to maintain consistent cooling performance, improve energy efficiency over time, and enhance long-term durability of the outdoor unit. By reducing dust buildup, Panasonic aims to address a common issue affecting AC performance in dusty and polluted environments.

Panasonic’s 2026 residential AC portfolio includes 57 models spanning multiple segments and price points, covering:

5-star inverter ACs

4-star inverter ACs

3-star inverter ACs

The 5-star series features a premium Amaze Facia design finished in Dark Grey with Chrome deco. The launch campaign is fronted by brand ambassador MS Dhoni, reinforcing the brand’s focus on reliable and resilient performance in Indian conditions.

Key Features of Panasonic 2026 AC Range

Smart Technology

MirAIe™ Smart Ecosystem: Enables remote operation, AI-driven adaptive cooling, customized sleep profiles, proximity sensing, energy usage tracking, filter-clean alerts, smart diagnostics, warranty management, and one-touch service support

Enables remote operation, AI-driven adaptive cooling, customized sleep profiles, proximity sensing, energy usage tracking, filter-clean alerts, smart diagnostics, warranty management, and one-touch service support Matter-enabled interoperability: All Wi-Fi models support Matter for secure and reliable smart-home integration

All Wi-Fi models support Matter for secure and reliable smart-home integration nanoe™ Active Air Purification: Helps reduce pollutants and odours for healthier indoor air

Reliability and Durability

Shield Blu+ anti-corrosion coating on heat exchangers

100% copper coils for faster and more efficient heat transfer

Eco Tough Design for humid environments and extreme outdoor conditions

Stabilizer-free operation to handle wide voltage fluctuations

Tested across 425+ quality and performance checks

Ultra-Efficiency

Converti8™ Technology: Adjusts cooling output from 40% to over 100%, optimizing power consumption

Adjusts cooling output from 40% to over 100%, optimizing power consumption AI-powered Adaptive Thermal Comfort: Automatically adjusts temperature, fan speed, and mode based on indoor and outdoor conditions

Automatically adjusts temperature, fan speed, and mode based on indoor and outdoor conditions DustBuster Technology: Minimizes dust accumulation on outdoor units

Minimizes dust accumulation on outdoor units Crystal Clean: Self-cleaning indoor coil to maintain efficiency and extend unit lifespan

Cooling Performance

Operates at ambient temperatures of up to 55°C

Maintains 100% cooling capacity at 48°C (under test conditions)

Features large air intake, high-performance fan, and 4-way swing for uniform cooling

Panasonic highlights its 100+ years of global brand legacy and 67+ years of air-conditioning expertise, positioning the 2026 range as a continuation of its focus on durability, performance, and quality.

Commenting on the launch, Hirokazu Kamoda, Managing Director, Panasonic HVAC & CC India, said, “India’s air conditioning market is at a pivotal inflection point, shaped by rapid urbanisation, rising aspirations, and increasingly extreme weather conditions. With our 2026 RAC line-up, we are introducing smarter, more resilient, and energy-efficient air conditioners that go beyond cooling to create healthier and more comfortable living environments for Indian households. Building on this launch, we aim to scale our air conditioner volumes to approximately 2 million units by FY28, backed by an expanded portfolio, continued investments in technology and manufacturing, and a stronger presence across emerging markets.”

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Abhishek Verma, Head, Product Marketing & Planning, Panasonic HVAC & CC India, said, “With this launch, we are redefining the standards of strong cooling by directly addressing the challenges of heat, dust, and harsh weather conditions that impact AC performance across India. With 57 new RAC models in CY26, we offer one of the widest portfolios in the industry, spanning over inverter, fixed-speed, smart, hot & cold, and high-capacity solutions. This range further strengthens our commitment to Make in India, focused R&D, and deeper penetration across metro, tier 2, and tier 3 markets.”

Panasonic 2026 AC Price In India & Availability

The Panasonic 2026 residential AC range is priced starting at ₹32,490. The lineup is available across major retail outlets, leading e-commerce platforms, and Panasonic brand stores across India.