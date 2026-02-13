TECNO has expanded its Curve-series portfolio with the launch of the TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G in India. Key highlights include a massive 8,000 mAh battery in a slim 7.42mm design, 1.5K curved AMOLED with 144 Hz refresh rate, The POVA Curve 2 5G is also the world’s first smartphone with 20 5G bands support and triple chipset architecture. The new smartphone targets users looking for long battery life without compromising on a premium curved-display experience.

TECNO continues its “Starship Inspired Design” language with a triangular, asymmetrical camera module, giving the phone a futuristic look. Despite housing a large battery, the device measures just 7.42mm thick, weighs 195 grams, and comes with SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance along with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It comes in Mystic Purple, Storm Titanium, and Melting Silver color options.

The TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,644 x 1,208 pixels, 429 ppi), a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and 2,304 Hz PWM dimming, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The major highlight is its 8,000 mAh battery packed into the ultra-slim chassis, which supports 45W fast charging. Powering the phone is the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC paired with ARM Mali-G610 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. To improve connectivity, TECNO has added:

G1 signal enhancement chip, claiming 33 – 100% better mobile signal

SE1 Wi-Fi enhancement chip, promising up to 60% stronger Wi-Fi

TECNO claims it is the world’s first triple chipset smartphone.

The phone runs Android 16 with HiOS 16 and introduces ELLA AI 2.0, tailored for Indian users with multilingual support across Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi. TECNO also highlights India’s first all-scenarios AI Noise Reduction in this segment, designed to keep voice clarity high across regular calls, WhatsApp calls, video meetings, and in-game voice chats.

Audio features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio support, a bottom-ported speaker, dual microphones, and USB Type-C audio. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR sensor, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G connectivity (SA/NSA) with support for 20 5G bands, making it the first smartphone in India to offer the highest number of 5G bands support.

The POVA Curve 2 5G packs a 50 MP f/1.7 primary rear camera paired with a 2 MP macro sensor and a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. Both front and rear cameras support 2K video recording at 30 fps.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “POVA as a series has always stood for pushing limits and solving real user pain points. With POVA Curve 2, we have reimagined what everyday power should look and feel like. From long-lasting battery endurance and intelligent AI that genuinely supports daily life, to reliable connectivity even in challenging conditions – every element has been thoughtfully engineered. At the same time, we’ve wrapped this performance in a powerful yet slim design inspired by spacecraft precision. POVA Curve 2 is built for consumers who expect their smartphone to keep up with their pace – seamlessly, stylishly and without compromise.”

The TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G is priced at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model and ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 20th February 2026 on Flipkart.com and at leading retail stores across India, with pre-bookings starting from 13th February 2026, i.e., today. The launch offers include ₹1,500 instant cashback on all banks and ₹3,000 cashback on 3/6 months of no-cost EMI.

TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 13th February 2026, i.e., today (pre-booking), 20th February 2026 (first sale) on Flipkart.com and at leading retail stores across India

13th February 2026, i.e., today (pre-booking), 20th February 2026 (first sale) on Flipkart.com and at leading retail stores across India Offers: ₹1,500 instant cashback on all banks, ₹3,000 cashback on 3/6 months of no-cost EMI

Get TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G on Flipkart.com