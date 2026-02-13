Truecaller has released its 2025 India Insights Report, titled “India’s Spam Shield”, revealing the massive scale of spam and fraud impacting everyday communication across the country. According to the report, Indians received 4,168 crore spam calls in 2025, highlighting the growing risks of fraud, disruption, and misuse of digital communication channels.

As India progresses toward a digitally empowered economy under the Viksit Bharat vision, Truecaller says trust in communication has become a critical pillar of national progress. The report provides a data-driven snapshot of how spam and fraud are evolving – and how technology and community reporting are helping protect crores of users daily.

According to the report, India faced unprecedented levels of spam and fraudulent activity in 2025:

Total spam calls identified: 4,168 crore

4,168 crore Spam calls blocked by users: 1,189 crore

1,189 crore Fraudulent calls detected: 770 crore

770 crore Average spam call duration: 1.8 minutes

1.8 minutes Spam messages detected: 12,903 crore

Truecaller noted that fraudulent calls often impersonated banks, government agencies, payment platforms, and well-known brands, while spam messaging volumes rose sharply in the second half of 2025.

Through community reporting and automated blocking tools, Truecaller users prevented 1,189 crore spam calls from reaching them. This translated into significant time and attention saved:

Time Saved

21.7 lakh hours per day

Over 1.5 crore hours per week

Approximately 250 years of human life saved every day

Beyond time savings, the report highlights broader benefits:

Reduced stress and urgency-driven decision-making

Improved focus and confidence in digital communication

Lower exposure to fraud-induced financial and emotional harm

Truecaller emphasized that blocking spam protects not just time, but also digital confidence and peace of mind.

The report identifies several scam tactics expected to grow in prominence in 2026, including:

Identity verification scams

Institution impersonation using familiar banks or authorities

Multi-step fraud, combining SMS, calls, and follow-ups

AI-generated voice scams

Migration of scams to platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram

According to Truecaller, future trust signals will increasingly depend on behavioural context, long-term activity patterns, and community intelligence, rather than isolated indicators like phone numbers alone.

To reduce exposure to fraud, Truecaller advises users to:

Be cautious of urgent requests related to banking, KYC, account suspension, or law enforcement

Avoid responding to calls or messages flagged as spam or suspicious

Never share OTPs, PINs, passwords, Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details

Avoid clicking unknown links or installing apps from unverified sources

Treat unexpected offers, refunds, or impersonation claims with scepticism

Rely on trusted caller identification tools and community reporting

Speaking on the insight, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller, said, “In a country where connectivity is powering opportunity at every level, trust has become our most valuable digital asset. Fraud today is not just a technical problem, it is a human one. It exploits fear, urgency, and uncertainty in moments that matter most. Our responsibility is to make sure that no Indian has to choose between staying connected and staying safe. Our focus at Truecaller is simple: help people stay connected without compromising their safety and preventing risk before it turns into loss.”