Nothing Technology Limited has introduced the Nothing Headphone (a) for global markets alongside the Nothing Phone (4a) Series. The new headphones focus on long battery life, high-resolution wireless audio, and a lightweight design with physical controls.

The Nothing Headphone (a) features a lightweight over-ear design weighing 310 grams and includes memory foam ear cushions carried over from the Nothing Headphone (1). The headphones come with an IP52 rating, providing resistance against dust, dirt, and light water exposure. The device retains Nothing’s physical ear-cup control system, which includes a Roller, Paddle, and Button for adjusting volume, navigating media, and toggling noise cancellation modes.

Additional controls include a “Channel Hop” feature, which lets users switch between preset apps using the main button. A Camera Shutter mode also allows the button to trigger a smartphone camera remotely when paired with a compatible device. The headphones will be available in Black, White, and Pink, along with a limited-edition Yellow variant.

The headphones feature 40mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers designed to deliver detailed sound. They support Hi-Resolution Audio Wireless certification and the LDAC codec for high-quality wireless audio transmission.

Noise cancellation is handled through hybrid adaptive ANC, which combines feedforward and feedback microphones to reduce environmental noise. The system can automatically adjust ANC levels based on surroundings and fit, and users can manually select between Low, Mid, and High modes.

For calls, the device includes a three-microphone array with AI-powered noise reduction, trained on millions of audio scenarios to improve voice clarity during conversations. Customization options are available through the Nothing X app.

The Nothing Headphone (a) offers the longest battery life in the company’s current audio lineup, with a 1,060 mAh battery delivering:

Up to 135 hours of playback (AAC, ANC off)

Up to 75 hours of playback (AAC, ANC on)

Up to 90 hours of playback (LDAC, ANC off)

Up to 62 hours of playback (LDAC, ANC on)

Fast charging allows 5 minutes of charging to deliver up to 8 hours of playback without ANC or 5 hours with ANC.

Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.4, dual device connection, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. The headphones also support in-ear detection, transparency mode, and low-latency mode, which activates automatically on Nothing smartphones.

The Nothing Headphone (a) is priced at $199 in the US (equivalent to ~₹18,256 in India), €159 in the EU, and £149 in the UK. The headphones will be available from 13th March 2026 (open sale) for the Black, White, and Pink models, with pre-orders beginning from 5th March 2026 on nothing.tech and selected retail partners. The limited-edition Yellow version will go on sale from 6th April 2026. The company is expected to announce India availability in the coming months.

Nothing Headphone (a) Price & Availability