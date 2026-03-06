Nothing Technology Limited has launched the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro in India, the successor to the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. The new model introduces upgraded performance, an improved Glyph interface, and enhanced camera capabilities. Key highlights include a 144 Hz 1.5K flexible AMOLED display with 5,000 nits brightness, a 50 MP periscope camera with 140x hybrid zoom, a 50 MP Sony LYT700c main camera with OIS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, Nothing OS 4.1, and more

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, available in Black, Silver, and Pink color options, features a full-metal aluminum frame and a redesigned camera bar that integrates the Glyph Matrix. The back panel uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and the phone carries an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Instead of the standard Glyph lighting system seen on the Nothing Phone (4a), the Pro model introduces the Glyph Matrix, first seen on the Nothing Phone (3). The system includes 137 mini-LEDs, covering a 57% larger area while delivering 100% higher brightness up to 3,000 nits. It supports Glyph Toys, including Battery indicator, Timer, Digital Clock, Solar Path, and Glyph Mirror, and integrates with the Glyph Matrix Always-On Display experience.

The Phone (4a) Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED display with an adaptive 30-144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness up to 5,000 nits. The screen also supports 480Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 built on a 4nm process, paired with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Thermal performance is handled by a 5,300 mm² vapor chamber cooling system. The phone runs Android 16 with Nothing OS 4.1, and the company promises three Android OS updates and six years of security patches. It also retains the Essential Key and Essential Space for quick access to features.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, including:

50 MP Sony LYT700c main camera with OIS

8 MP ultra-wide camera

50 MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 140x hybrid zoom

For selfies, the phone includes a 32 MP front camera capable of recording 4K video at 30 fps.

The Indian variant packs a 5,400 mAh battery, larger than the 5,000 mAh battery used in the previous generation. The global version features a slightly smaller 5,080 mAh battery. The device supports 50W PD wired charging, which can charge the battery up to 60% in about 30 minutes. Nothing says the battery can retain over 90% capacity after 1,200 charging cycles, equivalent to more than three years of daily charging.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is priced at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹42,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹45,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available starting 13th March 2026 on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retail stores across India.

Ahead of the general sale, the company will host an exclusive first-drop event at the Nothing Store Bengaluru on 7th March at 6 PM IST. The first 100 buyers will receive a special engraved edition of the Phone (4a) along with complimentary Nothing Ear (a) earbuds and an option to purchase CMF Buds 2 Plus for ₹999. The launch offers include up to ₹4,000 bank discounts, up to ₹1,000 exchange benefits, and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months with an additional ₹5,000 credit card EMI discount.

