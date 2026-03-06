boAt has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the boAt Chrome Ivory, a premium wearable designed specifically for women. The smartwatch is co-designed with GIVA, combining wearable technology with jewellery-inspired aesthetics.

The boAt Chrome Ivory features a metallic construction with a high-gloss finish and contoured design, aimed at delivering a refined and jewellery-like appearance. The watch includes a 1.70-inch AMOLED display with Always-On Display support and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

As part of the collaboration with GIVA, the smartwatch also includes a limited-edition 925 silver charm, making it suitable as a premium accessory or gifting option. The smartwatch is available in three colour options and four strap variants, including silicone and metallic styles.

The smartwatch offers a range of wellness and activity monitoring features, including:

Continuous heart rate monitoring

SpO₂ (Blood Oxygen) measurement

Sleep tracking

Stress monitoring

Guided breathing exercises

It also supports multiple sports modes and daily activity tracking for fitness monitoring throughout the day.

For everyday convenience, the Chrome Ivory supports Bluetooth calling, allowing users to take calls directly from the smartwatch. Additional features include customizable watch faces and intuitive controls for quick access to functions.

The boAt Chrome Ivory smartwatch is priced at ₹4,499, while the limited-edition 925 Silver Charm variant is priced at ₹5,999. The smartwatch is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, boAt-lifestyle.com, and select retail stores across India starting today, i.e., 6th March 2026.

boAt Chrome Ivory Price In India & Availability