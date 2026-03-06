ZENO has launched the ZENO 100, a new entry-level smartphone focused on durability and connectivity. The device targets the budget segment while offering features such as MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, which is rarely seen in smartphones at this price point. Other features include a 90 Hz display, military-grade design, 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

A key highlight of the ZENO 100 is its MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification, indicating resistance to drops and harsh environmental conditions. The smartphone is available in Silk Green, Pure Black, and Titanium Gold color options.

The ZENO 100 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports up to 480 nits of brightness and includes a Dynamic Bar interface that shows alerts and notifications in real time.

The phone is powered by a 12nm UNISOC T7100 octa-core SoC paired with 3 GB or 4 GB RAM, along with support for up to 8 GB virtual RAM. It comes with 64 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2 TB via a microSD card. The device runs Android 15 Go Edition, optimized for smoother performance on entry-level hardware.

The ZENO 100 features a single 8 MP rear camera with LED flash, while the front houses a 5 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support via USB Type-C. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and DTS sound support for improved audio output.

The phone also includes Ultralink, a proprietary connectivity feature designed to help maintain communication in areas where standard cellular coverage may be limited. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and an IR blaster for controlling compatible home appliances.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India, said, “ZENO series is an excellent example of fusion of durability with practical innovation. With its appealing design, the newly launched ZENO 100 is built for youngsters who dare to dream big. The inclusion of advanced and premium features such as Ultralink and IR blaster highlights the feature-rich design of our products. Even amidst rising memory prices globally, we have kept pricing firmly in the sub 8K category – a testament to our commitment towards affordability.”

The ZENO 100 is priced at ₹6,866 for its 3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model, and ₹7,285 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in.

ZENO 100 Price In India, Availability, & Offers