Vodafone Idea has expanded its 5G network rollout in Punjab by activating services at the Golden Temple, one of the most visited religious sites in India. The deployment aims to provide high-speed mobile connectivity to support the large number of visitors who rely on mobile networks for communication, navigation, and digital services while visiting the temple complex.

The Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib, attracts approximately 150,000 visitors every day. The complex also houses Langar at Golden Temple, considered the world’s largest community kitchen, which further contributes to the massive daily footfall.

Such high visitor volumes generate significant mobile data traffic within a limited geographic area, often placing pressure on network infrastructure. To handle these demands, Vi has implemented a dedicated 5G infrastructure within and around the temple premises.

Rahul Joshi, Circle Business Head – Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh & Jammu & Kashmir, Vodafone Idea, said, “The extension of our 5G services to the Golden Temple marks an important milestone in our expansion journey in Punjab. We are focused on strengthening connectivity across key public spaces while continuing to enhance our 5G footprint across the region. Our priority remains delivering a fast and reliable network experience to our customers as digital adoption continues to grow.”

According to the company, the deployment is designed to deliver:

Faster mobile broadband speeds

Reduced network latency

Stable connectivity even during peak hours

This network densification helps ensure smoother connectivity for visitors sharing media, accessing navigation services, or staying connected during their visit.

The Golden Temple rollout forms part of Vi’s broader 5G expansion strategy across Punjab. The operator has already launched 5G services in several cities, including:

Chandigarh

Mohali

Kharar

Zirakpur

Vi said further phases of the rollout are currently underway, with additional network upgrades and new 5G deployments planned across other regions of the state as part of its ongoing infrastructure expansion.