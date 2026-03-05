Portronics has introduced the Portronics Tune Prime, a plug-and-play device designed to convert factory-installed wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems into a wireless infotainment setup. The Tune Prime connects to a car’s infotainment system through a USB interface, enabling wireless CarPlay and Android Auto functionality without requiring cables.

A key highlight of the adapter is its built-in 4G SIM slot, allowing the device to connect directly to the internet without relying on a smartphone hotspot. With this connectivity, users can stream media and access apps directly on the car’s display, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube.

The adapter is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage to support app usage and multitasking. It also integrates built-in GPS navigation with Google Maps support, enabling users to access navigation directly from the device.

Connectivity features include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot support, and AI voice assistance for controlling navigation, calls, and entertainment through voice commands. The package includes the Tune Prime adapter, two USB cables, and a user manual for installation and setup.

The Portronics Tune Prime features a matte black finish with a multi-color LED ring that adds a visual indicator for device status. The adapter uses a simple plug-and-play setup designed to work with vehicles that already support wired CarPlay or Android Auto.

The Portronics Tune Prime is priced at ₹11,999 and comes with a 6-month warranty. It is available on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online as well as offline retail stores across India.

Portronics Tune Prime Price In India & Availability