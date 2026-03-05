realme India has expanded its Narzo series lineup with the launch of realme Narzo Power 5G. This is the largest battery smartphone ever in the NARZO series and also the second-biggest battery smartphone from realme after the realme P4 Power 5G launch in January. The NARZO Power 5G smartphone brings a massive 10,001 mAh battery, a 144 Hz curved AMOLED display, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chip, positioning it as a battery-first mid-range smartphone focused on long-term endurance and sustained performance.

The major highlight of the NARZO Power 5G is its 10,001 mAh Titan Battery, making it the first NARZO smartphone to cross the 10,000 mAh mark. The battery uses Next-Gen Silicon-Carbon Anode technology, a Dual-Layer Coating Process, and a C-Pack Protection Board Design, which realme claims improves battery lifespan, efficiency, and safety. The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which realme says can deliver half a day’s power in just 5 minutes. It also supports 55W PPS charging, 27W reverse charging, and bypass charging, allowing power to be supplied directly to the system during gaming to reduce heat and battery wear.

The realme NARZO Power 5G sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. The panel uses a curved “HyperGlow 4D Curve+” design and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone passes a military-grade shock test and carries TÜV Rheinland 5-Star Battery Certification. A key highlight of the NARZO Power 5G is its TransView Design, co-created in collaboration with students from Pearl Academy. The smartphone is available in two color options – Trans Silver and Trans Blue.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC, built on a 4nm process. realme pairs the chipset with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip, which is designed to improve frame stability, power efficiency, and gaming performance. The company claims support for 90 FPS gameplay in BGMI, along with up to 16% lower power consumption during gaming. The phone comes with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and supports virtual RAM expansion up to 14 GB, along with up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Thermal management is handled by a 7,000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System, aimed at maintaining stable performance during extended gaming sessions and high-resolution video recording. The smartphone runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and provides three Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

On the camera front, the realme NARZO Power 5G features a dual rear camera with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with 2-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. The setup supports 4K video recording at 30 fps and includes several AI-based shooting modes such as AI Landscape. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16 MP Sony IMX480 front camera, capable of recording up to 1080p video at 30 fps.

Francis Wong, CMO, realme India said, “With the launch of the realme NARZO Power 5G, we are not just participating in the evolution of smartphone endurance, realme is setting another benchmark for the entire industry. This launch is backed by our dual-market strategy, strengthening our presence on Amazon while expanding our reach across key online platforms. This strategy allows us to engage distinct digital audiences effectively, while reinforcing our broader strategy of building a strong and diversified e-commerce footprint. Together with our expanding ecosystem and Amazon’s vast reach, realme is making next-generation endurance accessible to users nationwide. The realme NARZO Power 5G empowers young consumers with the freedom to stay connected, creative, and unstoppable on their own terms.”

The realme NARZO Power 5G starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model and ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone is available starting today, i.e., from 5th March 2026 at 12 PM (first 12-hour sale) and will go on sale from 10th March 2026 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, and Amazon.in. The launch offers include up to ₹3,000 bank discount + ₹1,000 additional discount, NARZO Power Pack at ₹499 (realme Buds T110 & 4-Year Battery Warranty), extra ₹1,000 exchange bonus for realme users, and 6 months of no-cost EMI.

realme NARZO Power 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 5th March 2026 at 12 PM (first 12-hour sale), 10th March 2026 at 12 PM (open sale) on realme.com/in, and Flipkart.com

5th March 2026 at 12 PM (first 12-hour sale), 10th March 2026 at 12 PM (open sale) on realme.com/in, and Flipkart.com Offers: ₹3,000 bank discount + ₹1,000 additional discount, NARZO Power Pack at ₹499 (realme Buds T110 & 4-Year Battery Warranty), extra ₹1,000 exchange bonus for realme users, and 6 months of no-cost EMI

₹3,000 bank discount + ₹1,000 additional discount, NARZO Power Pack at ₹499 (realme Buds T110 & 4-Year Battery Warranty), extra ₹1,000 exchange bonus for realme users, and 6 months of no-cost EMI Effective Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹25,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

