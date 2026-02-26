realme has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone – the realme Narzo Power 5G in India on 5th March. Following the debut of the realme P4 Power 5G last month, the Narzo Power 5G continues the brand’s focus on ultra-large batteries, high-refresh displays, and durable design.

The key highlight of the Narzo Power 5G is its super-massive 10,001 mAh battery, positioning it among the biggest battery smartphones in India.

Battery highlights:

10,001 mAh high-capacity battery

Up to 2 days of typical usage (claimed)

80W wired fast charging

27W wired reverse charging, allowing the phone to act as a power bank

The smartphone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC with clock speeds of up to 2.6 GHz, and paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 Storage. On the software side, the phone will run realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16.

The realme Narzo Power 5G features a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate up to 144 Hz, support for 1.07 billion colors (10-bit display), and a peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. The Narzo Power 5G is built for harsh conditions with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering resistance against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

On the imaging front, the phone includes a camera setup of:

50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS

8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera

16 MP selfie camera

Support for 4K video recording and AI imaging features

The realme Narzo Power 5G will be sold on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and authorized offline retail stores across India after its official launch on 5th March 2026. Pricing details are expected to be announced at launch.

Know More About realme Narzo Power 5G on realme.com/in