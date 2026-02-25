realme has confirmed the launch of realme C83 5G in India on 7th March 2026. The upcoming C-series smartphone is positioned as a battery-focused 5G device aimed at long-term durability, smooth visuals, and everyday reliability.

One of the key highlights of the realme C83 5G is its 7,000 mAh battery, which the company claims is engineered to deliver up to six years of reliable usage.

Battery-related features include:

7,000 mAh high-capacity battery

Reverse wired charging support

Bypass charging to reduce heat and battery degradation during gaming or prolonged usage

This makes the C83 5G one of the largest-battery smartphones in its segment.

realme has confirmed that the phone will feature a 144 Hz refresh rate display, offering smoother scrolling and better responsiveness.

Expected display details:

6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel

144 Hz refresh rate

On the durability front, the device is built to withstand everyday wear and tear:

MIL-STD 810H military-grade shock resistance certification

IP64 rating for dust and water resistance

In terms of design, the realme C83 5G adopts a vertical camera deco with dual rear cameras, keeping the design familiar and clean.

The phone will be available in two nature-inspired color options:

Blooming Purple: Inspired by the soft bloom of forget-me-nots, blending blue and purple tones

Sprouting Green: A deep green shade symbolising fresh growth and vitality

The realme C83 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores across India, following the official launch on 7th March 2026. Pricing and detailed specifications are expected to be revealed at the launch event.