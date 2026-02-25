The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has officially launched the Blockchain India Challenge, a national initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology in digital governance and public service delivery.

The challenge was inaugurated on 23rd February, at MeitY headquarters in New Delhi by S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, in the presence of senior officials from MeitY and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), along with representatives from government departments and Indian startups.

Driving Blockchain Adoption in Government Services

Implemented by C-DAC with support from MeitY, the Blockchain India Challenge is designed to encourage Indian startups to build permissioned blockchain solutions tailored for government use cases.

The initiative emphasizes:

Regulatory control

High security and auditability

Tamper-proof records

Transparency and trust in public systems

The focus on permissioned blockchains aligns with government requirements around compliance, data sovereignty, and accountability.

Key Focus Areas

The challenge targets critical governance and service-delivery domains, including:

E-procurement

Supply chain management

Public Distribution System (PDS)

Education

Healthcare

Agriculture

Power

Internet of Things (IoT)

Land records

Environment & sustainability

Startups are also encouraged to propose innovative use cases beyond these ten areas, especially in collaboration with government departments.

Speaking at the launch, Shri S. Krishnan highlighted blockchain’s growing relevance in governance, stating that it enables verifiability and a single source of truth across multiple stakeholders, which can significantly enhance transparency and efficiency in government services.

He urged startups to explore high-impact, field-ready solutions and asked MeitY and C-DAC teams to:

Expand startup participation

Encourage scalable, real-world implementations

Focus on solutions that can be deployed nationally

Startup Participation and Funding Support

Startups recognized by DPIIT will be eligible to participate in the challenge. Selected teams, working closely with government departments, will have the opportunity to convert ideas into deployable solutions.

What Selected Startups Get:

Stage-wise funding support

Opportunity to build 10 blockchain-based use cases across 10 categories

Collaboration with central and state government departments

Pathway to real-world deployment at a national scale

How to Participate

Eligible startups can submit proposals outlining innovative blockchain solutions for the identified governance domains. Full details regarding:

Eligibility criteria

Registration process

Use cases

Guidelines and timelines

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)

are available on the official challenge portal: challenge.cdac.in

The Blockchain India Challenge signals the government’s intent to:

Strengthen trust in digital governance

Reduce fraud and inefficiencies

Promote homegrown deep-tech startups

Build scalable, secure public digital infrastructure

As India pushes toward transparent, technology-led governance, blockchain is being positioned as a foundational technology in that journey.