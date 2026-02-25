LG Electronics has announced that it will unveil its next-generation integrated smart telematics solution at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, scheduled to take place in Barcelona from 2nd March to 5th March 2026. The new solution combines the telematics control unit (TCU) and antenna into a single integrated hardware module, aimed at improving vehicle connectivity, simplifying manufacturing, and enabling more flexible vehicle designs.

The debut comes as the automotive industry transitions from software-defined vehicles (SDVs) to AI-defined vehicles (AIDVs), where real-time data processing, autonomous driving systems, and advanced infotainment increasingly depend on reliable, high-speed connectivity.

LG enters MWC 2026 with a strong position in this space. Based on 2025 estimates from TechInsights, LG commands around 23% of the global telematics market, making it one of the leading suppliers worldwide.

At the event, LG Vehicle Solution Company will host a private B2B exhibition for automakers and telecom partners, showcasing its latest connectivity and vehicle communication technologies.

At the core of LG’s new solution is hardware consolidation. The antenna and TCU – traditionally separate components – are merged into a unified module that handles both signal reception and data processing.

Supported Communication Technologies:

5G cellular networks

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication

Satellite communications

Key Benefits of LG’s Integrated Telematics Module

Improved Performance: Reducing physical connection points minimizes signal loss, enabling faster, more stable data processing between external networks and in-vehicle systems.

Reducing physical connection points minimizes signal loss, enabling faster, more stable data processing between external networks and in-vehicle systems. Manufacturing Efficiency: The simplified design reduces wiring complexity, helping automakers streamline production and assembly processes.

Design Flexibility: By eliminating the need for external shark-fin antennas, automakers gain greater freedom to create cleaner, more aerodynamic vehicle designs.

By eliminating the need for external shark-fin antennas, automakers gain greater freedom to create cleaner, more aerodynamic vehicle designs. Global Compliance: LG states the system meets international regulatory and cybersecurity standards, addressing growing concerns around vehicle data security.

The integrated telematics solution is part of LG’s broader push into automotive technology.

LG previously partnered with Saint-Gobain Sekurit to develop transparent film-type antennas, embedded directly into vehicle glass without affecting exterior styling.

The company is also expanding its in-vehicle software stack with LG AlphaWare, designed to support AI-driven vehicle systems and manage connectivity, infotainment, and data services.

Together, these efforts reflect LG’s strategy to position itself as a key enabler of AI-defined vehicles.

What to Expect at MWC 2026

At MWC 2026, LG is expected to: