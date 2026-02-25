Insomniac Games has officially confirmed the release date for Marvel’s Wolverine. The highly anticipated PS5 exclusive will launch on 15th September 2026, ending months of speculation around its release window. The announcement was made unexpectedly via Insomniac Games’ official X (formerly Twitter) account, with the studio stating: “Let’s cut to the chase: Marvel’s Wolverine launches September 15, 2026.”

Previously slated for a Fall 2026 launch, the game now has a firm date, giving PlayStation fans clarity and easing concerns about potential delays. Notably, the studio did not release a new trailer alongside the announcement. While pre-orders are not yet live, the game is now available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

The September launch places Marvel’s Wolverine well ahead of one of the biggest releases of the decade – Grand Theft Auto VI, which is scheduled to arrive on 19th November 2026. By launching more than two months earlier, Sony and Insomniac ensure Wolverine has enough breathing room to shine without being overshadowed by Rockstar’s blockbuster.

The first gameplay reveal debuted during State of Play in September 2025, offering fans a visceral look at Logan in action. The footage confirmed that the game will embrace Wolverine’s brutal nature, featuring intense combat, gore, and blood, putting to rest fears of a toned-down portrayal.

Key Details Revealed So Far:

Playable character: Logan / Wolverine

Logan / Wolverine Voice Actor: Liam McIntyre (Spartacus, Gears of War 4 & 5)

Liam McIntyre (Spartacus, Gears of War 4 & 5) Tone: Mature, gritty, and faithful to the comics

Mature, gritty, and faithful to the comics Gameplay Focus: Close-quarters combat, claws, and cinematic storytelling

Insomniac has described the game as an “original take” on Wolverine, telling a standalone story rather than directly adapting existing comic arcs.

The narrative will take players across multiple locations, including:

The Canadian wilderness

Japan

The fictional island of Madripoor, a well-known setting from X-Men comics

The story centers on Wolverine’s hunt to uncover secrets from a dark past that continues to haunt him. Popular Marvel characters will also appear, including Mystique, who was briefly shown in the earlier gameplay footage.

Platforms and Availability

Platform: PlayStation 5 exclusive

PlayStation 5 exclusive Pre-orders: Not yet live

Not yet live Wishlist: Available on PlayStation Store

Insomniac has not yet revealed pricing details, special editions, or accessibility features.