OnePlus’ next flagship, the OnePlus 16, has started appearing in early leaks, months ahead of its expected launch. Leak suggests a massive 9,000 mAh battery, slimmer sub-1mm bezels than OnePlus 15, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC. The device is expected to succeed the OnePlus 15, which was launched in India in November 2025.

Ultra-Thin Bezels Claimed

According to a new tip from a Chinese leaker, the upcoming handset could debut with significantly thinner display bezels than the OnePlus 15, while also avoiding gaming-centric hardware such as active cooling fans and shoulder triggers. In a post on Weibo, tipster Old Chen Air claims that the OnePlus 16 will feature bezels measuring under 1mm, making it potentially the only flagship smartphone in 2026 to achieve this design milestone.

For comparison:

OnePlus 15 bezel thickness: 1.15mm

Claimed OnePlus 16 bezel thickness: < 1mm

If accurate, this would represent a noticeable design evolution, delivering a more immersive, edge-to-edge viewing experience than its predecessor’s 6.78-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED display.

No Active Cooling or Gaming Triggers

Despite expected flagship-level performance, the OnePlus 16 is reportedly not focused on gaming-specific hardware.

According to the leak, the device will:

Skip a built-in active cooling fan

Omit capacitive shoulder triggers

This differentiates it from gaming-oriented flagships like the iQOO 15 Ultra, which already includes both features. The decision suggests OnePlus may continue prioritizing clean design, thermal efficiency, and everyday flagship performance, rather than aggressive gaming aesthetics.

Expected Camera and Battery Upgrades

Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus 16 could bring major hardware upgrades, including:

200 MP periscope telephoto camera

50 MP primary rear camera

2 MP multispectral sensor for improved color accuracy

Massive 9,000 mAh battery, a significant jump over the OnePlus 15’s 7,300 mAh unit

These upgrades, if confirmed, would position the OnePlus 16 strongly in photography and endurance-focused flagship segments.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chipset:

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (yet to be announced)

This would succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which powers the OnePlus 15.

To remind you, the OnePlus 15 was introduced in India last year in November at a starting price of ₹72,999, featuring:

6.78-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED display

Up to 165 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

7,300 mAh battery

The OnePlus 16 is expected to build on this foundation with design refinement, larger battery capacity, and advanced camera hardware.

What’s Still Unconfirmed

All specifications remain unofficial, and OnePlus has not commented on: