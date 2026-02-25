YouTube has announced a major feature upgrade for its Premium Lite subscription tier, adding background play and offline downloads – two capabilities that were missing when the plan first launched. The update enhances the value of Premium Lite for users who want a cleaner viewing experience at a lower price point, while still keeping clear differentiation from the full YouTube Premium plan.

According to YouTube, the upgrade was introduced in response to user feedback collected after the Premium Lite pilot was expanded last year. With the latest update, YouTube Premium Lite subscribers now get the following features for most videos on the platform:

Ad-free viewing: Watch videos without interruptions

Watch videos without interruptions Background play: Continue listening to a video’s audio while using other apps or when the screen is locked

Continue listening to a video’s audio while using other apps or when the screen is locked Offline downloads: Save videos locally to watch later without an internet connection

These features apply to non-music content on YouTube.

YouTube has clarified that music content remains exclusive to the standard Premium tier.

Premium Lite (₹89/month):

Ad-free videos

Background play (non-music videos)

Offline downloads (non-music videos)

YouTube Premium:

Ad-free experience across all content

Background play and downloads for music and videos

Full access to YouTube Music

Users who want uninterrupted music playback and downloads via YouTube Music will still need to subscribe to the standard Premium plan.

The new Premium Lite features begin rolling out today and will expand over the coming weeks across all regions where the Premium Lite pilot is currently available.