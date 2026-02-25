realme has announced an enhanced software support policy for its realme 16 Pro Series, extending long-term update coverage for users in India. Under the revised commitment, the company will now provide 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates, up from the earlier 3 + 4 update policy. This reinforces realme’s focus on improving long-term value, device security, and ownership experience for its premium number-series smartphones.

With the upgraded policy, users of the realme 16 Pro Series will benefit from:

4 major Android OS upgrades, ensuring access to future Android versions

6 years of security updates, strengthening long-term protection against vulnerabilities

Continued performance optimizations and AI-driven feature enhancements

A longer overall device lifecycle without compromising usability

realme says this move aligns with its evolving product roadmap and reflects its intent to deliver a more future-ready smartphone experience.

The updated 4+6 software commitment will be delivered via an upcoming OTA (Over-The-Air) update, ensuring that all eligible realme 16 Pro Series users receive the extended support seamlessly, without requiring any hardware changes.

According to realme, the expanded software policy further positions the realme 16 Pro Series as a lineup that combines:

Powerful hardware

Intelligent and evolving software

This approach mirrors a broader industry trend where longer update commitments are becoming a key differentiator in the premium and entry-premium smartphone segments.