Nothing has revealed the Pink colour variant of its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (4a), ahead of its global launch on 5th March 2026. The company had earlier showcased the device in White and confirmed Blue and Black options – Pink now joins the lineup as a bold new colorway.

New Glyph Interface: Compact, Vertical, and Smarter

Nothing has also detailed a refreshed Glyph Interface for the Phone (4a). Unlike previous designs, the new layout features six white LEDs arranged vertically on the right side of the camera module, along with a red LED that acts as a recording indicator.

Glyph features include:

Multiple notification patterns such as Dolphin, Wings, and more

Hourglass effect, carried over from the Nothing Phone (3), despite the single-column LED layout

Glyph progress indicators

Camera timer countdown

Camera shutter visual feedback

The updated Glyph design aims to retain functionality while adopting a more minimal and compact form factor.

Nothing has confirmed that the camera bump is slimmer than on the Phone (3a). This has been made possible by the use of a tetra prism telephoto lens, helping reduce overall camera protrusion while maintaining imaging capabilities.

Pink Launch Campaign Across London & India

To celebrate the reveal of the Pink colorway, Nothing rolled out a series of playful and unconventional promotional activities:

Disruptive pink graffiti flyposters across central London featuring cultural references tied to the color

A pink graffiti takeover of the Nothing Store Bengaluru window

These activations align with Nothing’s signature offbeat branding and design-led marketing approach.

Lucy Birley, Colour Material Finish Design Lead at Nothing, discussed the inspiration behind pink, noting, “There’s a lot of amazing old tech references that we go back to very often. Pink is actually just desaturated red, and when we put the tint inside the transparency, because of how the light interacts with the resin underneath, you get this incredible sense of depth, which makes our products look really lively, and we do have all of this detail under the transparency, so it’s really nice to celebrate that.”

Nothing Phone (4a) Launch Event Details

The Nothing Phone (4a) will be officially unveiled at a global launch event on 5th March 2026.

Time: 10:30 AM GMT / 4:00 PM IST

10:30 AM GMT / 4:00 PM IST Location: Central Saint Martins, London

Central Saint Martins, London Live stream: Available globally

Further details on pricing and full specifications are expected at the event.