Milagrow has expanded its premium home robotics lineup with the launch of the iMap Max W300, an advanced all-in-one robotic vacuum and mop designed for modern Indian homes. Positioned as a fully automated “robot maid,” the W300 combines powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and hands-free maintenance for busy households, pet owners, and multi-floor homes.

At the core of the iMap Max W300 is a Japanese BLDC brushless motor delivering up to 24,000 Pa suction, enabling deep cleaning across hard floors and carpets. The robot features dual high-pressure rotating mops for effective scrubbing and an automatic 17mm mop lift, preventing carpets from getting wet during cleaning.

Milagrow’s iBoost technology dynamically increases suction on carpets and heavily soiled areas, while an extendable mop system improves edge cleaning by up to 7mm, helping clean corners and wall edges more effectively.

The W300 uses RT²R 4.0 LDS laser mapping and SLAM technology for precise navigation. It follows a structured “first edge, then bow” cleaning pattern to minimise missed spots.

Key navigation features include:

Multi-floor mapping support for up to 5 floor plans

Virtual walls and no-go zones

Zonal and room-specific cleaning via the SmartLife app

It supports voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing hands-free operation.

Maintenance is largely automated through the included auto-empty base station:

3.5L dust bag supports 4–12 weeks of cleaning without manual emptying

4.0L clean water tank and 3.5L dirty water tank

Automatic mop washing during and after cleaning

68°C hot air drying to prevent bacteria, mould, and odour

An H12 antibacterial HEPA filter captures fine dust, allergens, and pollutants, improving indoor air quality.

The iMap Max W300 packs a 5,200 mAh battery, offering up to 5 hours of runtime and a coverage of 3,500 – 4,000 sq. ft. per charge. It offers regular OTA firmware updates via BharatBot 0.24 to ensure ongoing performance improvements and feature enhancements.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Gupta, S.V.P. of Milagrow HumanTech, said, “Indian homes today are demanding smarter, more autonomous cleaning solutions that go beyond basic vacuuming. The iMap Max W300 is designed to deliver a truly hands-free robot that can vacuum, mop, clean itself, and maintain hygiene without daily user intervention. With a powerful 24,000Pa suction, intelligent laser navigation, self-mop washing, hot-air-dried mops, multi-floor mapping, and numerous other features, the robot is built to simplify everyday living. The W300 is not just a cleaning device – it’s a reliable robot maid created to give families more time, cleaner homes, and complete peace of mind.”

The Milagrow iMap Max W300 is priced at an introductory Rs. 74,990. It is currently available on Milagrow’s official website and will soon be available via Vijay Sales and Amazon.in. The product comes with a 1-year warranty.

Milagrow iMap Max W300 Price In India & Availability