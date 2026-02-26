ASUS and its gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) have officially unveiled their 2026 Creator line-up in India under the “Built for Originals” campaign. The new range includes the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), the limited-edition ROG Flow Z13-KJP developed with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, and the TUF Gaming A14 (2026).
The launch expands ASUS’s AI-powered laptop portfolio for creators, gamers, and hybrid professionals, combining AMD Ryzen AI Max processors, high-refresh displays, and ultra-portable designs. All three laptops include Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and Microsoft 365 Basic with 100 GB cloud storage for 1 year.
Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said, “Built for Originals, our 2026 Creator line-up redefines performance and portability for pro-creators, enthusiasts and gamers in India. From the visionary collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS on the ROG Flow Z13-KJP to the partnership of ProArt with GoPro and AI-powered TUF series, we are delivering devices that seamlessly combine power, design, and innovation. Our focus remains on enabling originals to create, play, and push boundaries without compromise.”
ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): Built for Mobile Creators
The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is a limited-edition creator laptop aimed at professionals who need power on the move.
Key highlights
- CPU: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with up to 50 TOPS NPU
- Memory: Up to 128 GB LPDDR5X
- Display: 13-inch 3K touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated
- Design: 360° hinge, stylus support, 1.39 kg weight
Creator-focused tools include a dedicated GoPro hotkey, ASUS DialPad, StoryCube AI for media organisation, and MuseTree for AI-assisted idea mapping. The box also includes a hard-shell carry case with modular memory-foam storage for GoPro accessories.
GoPro MAX2 Bundle Offer
As part of the launch, buyers can purchase the GoPro MAX2 Bundle at a 35% discount (worth ₹62,500), which includes:
- GoPro MAX2 360 Camera
- Extension pole
- 2x Enduro batteries
- 64 GB SanDisk microSD card
ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) Specifications & Features
|Category
|Specification
|Model
|ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 (HN7306EAC LX052WS)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home (Pro recommended for business)
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395, 3.0 GHz (up to 5.1 GHz), 16 cores, 32 threads
|Neural Processor
|AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPS
|GPU
|AMD Radeon™ 8060S Integrated
|Memory
|128 GB LPDDR5X
|Storage
|1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, expandable up to 2 TB (1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0×4)
|Display
|13.3-inch 3K OLED Touch, 16:10, 0.2ms, 60 Hz, 400 nits (500 nits HDR)
|Color & Accuracy
|100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, HDR True Black 500
|Body & Weight
|Aluminum, 29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 – 1.77 cm, 1.13 kg
|Battery
|73Wh, 4-cell Li-ion
|Keyboard & Touchpad
|Backlit chiclet keyboard, Copilot key, Precision touchpad (DialPad support)
|Webcam
|FHD webcam with IR (Windows Hello)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be, 2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.4
|Ports / I/O
|1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-C 4 (Display / PD), HDMI 2.1 FRL, 3.5mm audio jack, DC-in, MicroSD 4.0
|Audio
|Smart Amp speakers, built-in array microphone
|Security
|IR webcam, BIOS password, Microsoft Pluton, TPM
|Software
|MuseTree, StoryCube, MyASUS, ProArt Creator Hub, ScreenXpert, GlideX, Office Home 2024 (lifetime), Microsoft 365 Basic (100 GB)
|Adobe Creative Cloud
|3-month All Apps membership
|GoPro Premium+
|1-year subscription (region eligibility varies)
|Military Grade
|US MIL-STD-810H
Price & Availability
- Price: ₹3,34,990 onwards
- Availability: 26th February 2026 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop, ROG Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised partners
Get ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) on ASUS.com
ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP: Limited Edition With Kojima Productions
The ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC) is a limited-edition 2-in-1 gaming and creative machine, designed in collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa.
Key highlights
- CPU: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
- GPU: AMD Radeon 8060S
- Memory: 128 GB LPDDR5X quad-channel unified memory
- Display: 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula, 180Hz, 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits
- Design: CNC-milled aluminium, carbon-fibre detailing, custom keycaps, laser-etched vents
Advanced cooling with a vapor chamber and dual Arc Flow Fans ensures sustained performance in a compact chassis.
Bundle & Pre-Order Benefits
- Free Steam PC game code for DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH
- 2-year warranty extension + 3-year local accidental damage protection (worth up to ₹27,299) redeemable for ₹1
ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP Specifications & Features
|Category
|Specification
|Model
|ROG Flow Z13 (GZ302EAC-RU180WS)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home (Pro recommended for business)
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395, 3.0 GHz (up to 5.1 GHz), 16 cores, 32 threads
|Neural Processor
|AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPS
|GPU
|AMD Radeon™ 8060S Integrated
|Memory
|128 GB LPDDR5X, quad-channel
|Storage
|1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, expandable up to 2 TB (1x M.2 slot)
|Display
|13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula Touchscreen, 16:10, 3ms, 180 Hz, 500 nits
|Panel
|IPS-level, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR, Adaptive-Sync, stylus support
|Body & Weight
|30.0 x 20.4 x 1.45 – 1.49 cm, 1.72 kg
|Battery
|70Wh, 4-cell Li-ion, fast charging (0 – 50% in 30 min)
|Keyboard
|Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1-zone RGB, Copilot key
|Webcam
|13 MP + 5 MP IR
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be, 2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.4
|Ports / I/O
|1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-C 4 (Display/PD), HDMI 2.1 FRL, microSD (UHS-II)
|Audio
|2 x 2W dual-force speakers, Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certified
|Security
|BIOS admin/user password, TPM
|Antivirus
|McAfee 1-year
|Software
|Office Home 2024 (lifetime), Microsoft 365 Basic (100 GB)
|Xbox Game Pass
|2 months Premium (eligible regions only)
|Additional Features
|Aura Sync, XG Mobile support (GC34), fast charging, Adaptive-Sync, Pantone Validated, stylus support
Price & Availability
- Price: ₹3,79,990 onwards
- Availability: 26th February 2026 at 12 PM (pre-booking), 4th March 2026 (open sale)
Get ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP on ASUS.com
ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2026): Compact Power for Creators & Gamers
The TUF Gaming A14 (FA401EA, 2026) targets entry-to-mid-level creators and gamers seeking portability with performance.
Key highlights
- CPU: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 (12-core Zen 5)
- GPU: AMD Radeon 8060S
- Memory: 32 GB LPDDR5X unified memory
- Storage: 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD + second NVMe slot (up to 2 TB)
- Display: 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB, FreeSync Premium
- Build: MIL-STD-810H certified, 1.48 kg, 1.69 cm thin
The 73Wh battery supports fast charging and Type-C charging, while USB4 and a microSD reader add flexibility for creative workflows.
ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2026) Specifications & Features
|Category
|Specification
|Model
|ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (FA401EA-RG020WS)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home (Pro recommended for business)
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 392, 3.2 GHz (up to 5.0 GHz), 12 cores, 24 threads
|Neural Processor
|AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPS
|GPU
|AMD Radeon™ 8060S Integrated
|Memory
|32 GB LPDDR5X, quad-channel
|Storage
|1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, expandable up to 4 TB (2x M.2 slots)
|Display
|14-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600) IPS, 16:10, 165 Hz, 400 nits
|Panel
|IPS-level
|Body & Weight
|31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 – 1.99 cm, 1.48 kg
|Battery
|73Wh, 4-cell Li-ion, fast charging (0 – 50% in 30 min)
|Keyboard
|Backlit chiclet keyboard, single light, Copilot key
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR (Windows Hello)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax, 2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.3
|Ports / I/O
|1x USB-C 4 (Display/PD), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (Display), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, HDMI 2.1 FRL, microSD (UHS-II)
|Audio
|2-speaker system, AI noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certified
|Security
|BIOS admin/user password, Pluton security processor, Secured-core PC Level 3
|Antivirus
|McAfee 1 year
|Software
|Office Home 2024 (lifetime), Microsoft 365 Basic (100GB)
|Xbox Game Pass
|2 months Premium (eligible regions only)
|Charging Power
|45W–100W supported
|Additional Features
|IPS panel, fast charging, 85° viewing angle
Price & Availability
- Price: ₹1,79,990 onwards
- Availability: 26th February 2026 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised partners