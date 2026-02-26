ASUS and its gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) have officially unveiled their 2026 Creator line-up in India under the “Built for Originals” campaign. The new range includes the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), the limited-edition ROG Flow Z13-KJP developed with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, and the TUF Gaming A14 (2026).

The launch expands ASUS’s AI-powered laptop portfolio for creators, gamers, and hybrid professionals, combining AMD Ryzen AI Max processors, high-refresh displays, and ultra-portable designs. All three laptops include Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and Microsoft 365 Basic with 100 GB cloud storage for 1 year.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said, “Built for Originals, our 2026 Creator line-up redefines performance and portability for pro-creators, enthusiasts and gamers in India. From the visionary collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS on the ROG Flow Z13-KJP to the partnership of ProArt with GoPro and AI-powered TUF series, we are delivering devices that seamlessly combine power, design, and innovation. Our focus remains on enabling originals to create, play, and push boundaries without compromise.”

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): Built for Mobile Creators

The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is a limited-edition creator laptop aimed at professionals who need power on the move.

Key highlights

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with up to 50 TOPS NPU

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with up to 50 TOPS NPU Memory: Up to 128 GB LPDDR5X

Up to 128 GB LPDDR5X Display: 13-inch 3K touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated

13-inch 3K touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated Design: 360° hinge, stylus support, 1.39 kg weight

Creator-focused tools include a dedicated GoPro hotkey, ASUS DialPad, StoryCube AI for media organisation, and MuseTree for AI-assisted idea mapping. The box also includes a hard-shell carry case with modular memory-foam storage for GoPro accessories.

GoPro MAX2 Bundle Offer

As part of the launch, buyers can purchase the GoPro MAX2 Bundle at a 35% discount (worth ₹62,500), which includes:

GoPro MAX2 360 Camera

Extension pole

2x Enduro batteries

64 GB SanDisk microSD card

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) Specifications & Features

Category Specification Model ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 (HN7306EAC LX052WS) Operating System Windows 11 Home (Pro recommended for business) CPU AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395, 3.0 GHz (up to 5.1 GHz), 16 cores, 32 threads Neural Processor AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPS GPU AMD Radeon™ 8060S Integrated Memory 128 GB LPDDR5X Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, expandable up to 2 TB (1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0×4) Display 13.3-inch 3K OLED Touch, 16:10, 0.2ms, 60 Hz, 400 nits (500 nits HDR) Color & Accuracy 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, HDR True Black 500 Body & Weight Aluminum, 29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 – 1.77 cm, 1.13 kg Battery 73Wh, 4-cell Li-ion Keyboard & Touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, Copilot key, Precision touchpad (DialPad support) Webcam FHD webcam with IR (Windows Hello) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be, 2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.4 Ports / I/O 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-C 4 (Display / PD), HDMI 2.1 FRL, 3.5mm audio jack, DC-in, MicroSD 4.0 Audio Smart Amp speakers, built-in array microphone Security IR webcam, BIOS password, Microsoft Pluton, TPM Software MuseTree, StoryCube, MyASUS, ProArt Creator Hub, ScreenXpert, GlideX, Office Home 2024 (lifetime), Microsoft 365 Basic (100 GB) Adobe Creative Cloud 3-month All Apps membership GoPro Premium+ 1-year subscription (region eligibility varies) Military Grade US MIL-STD-810H

Price & Availability

Price: ₹3,34,990 onwards

₹3,34,990 onwards Availability: 26th February 2026 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop, ROG Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised partners

Get ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) on ASUS.com

ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP: Limited Edition With Kojima Productions

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC) is a limited-edition 2-in-1 gaming and creative machine, designed in collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa.

Key highlights

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 GPU : AMD Radeon 8060S

: AMD Radeon 8060S Memory: 128 GB LPDDR5X quad-channel unified memory

128 GB LPDDR5X quad-channel unified memory Display: 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula, 180Hz, 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits

13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula, 180Hz, 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits Design: CNC-milled aluminium, carbon-fibre detailing, custom keycaps, laser-etched vents

Advanced cooling with a vapor chamber and dual Arc Flow Fans ensures sustained performance in a compact chassis.

Bundle & Pre-Order Benefits

Free Steam PC game code for DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH

2-year warranty extension + 3-year local accidental damage protection (worth up to ₹27,299) redeemable for ₹1

ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP Specifications & Features

Category Specification Model ROG Flow Z13 (GZ302EAC-RU180WS) Operating System Windows 11 Home (Pro recommended for business) CPU AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395, 3.0 GHz (up to 5.1 GHz), 16 cores, 32 threads Neural Processor AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPS GPU AMD Radeon™ 8060S Integrated Memory 128 GB LPDDR5X, quad-channel Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, expandable up to 2 TB (1x M.2 slot) Display 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula Touchscreen, 16:10, 3ms, 180 Hz, 500 nits Panel IPS-level, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR, Adaptive-Sync, stylus support Body & Weight 30.0 x 20.4 x 1.45 – 1.49 cm, 1.72 kg Battery 70Wh, 4-cell Li-ion, fast charging (0 – 50% in 30 min) Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1-zone RGB, Copilot key Webcam 13 MP + 5 MP IR Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be, 2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.4 Ports / I/O 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-C 4 (Display/PD), HDMI 2.1 FRL, microSD (UHS-II) Audio 2 x 2W dual-force speakers, Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certified Security BIOS admin/user password, TPM Antivirus McAfee 1-year Software Office Home 2024 (lifetime), Microsoft 365 Basic (100 GB) Xbox Game Pass 2 months Premium (eligible regions only) Additional Features Aura Sync, XG Mobile support (GC34), fast charging, Adaptive-Sync, Pantone Validated, stylus support

Price & Availability

Price: ₹3,79,990 onwards

₹3,79,990 onwards Availability: 26th February 2026 at 12 PM (pre-booking), 4th March 2026 (open sale)

Get ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP on ASUS.com

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2026): Compact Power for Creators & Gamers

The TUF Gaming A14 (FA401EA, 2026) targets entry-to-mid-level creators and gamers seeking portability with performance.

Key highlights

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 (12-core Zen 5)

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 (12-core Zen 5) GPU: AMD Radeon 8060S

AMD Radeon 8060S Memory: 32 GB LPDDR5X unified memory

32 GB LPDDR5X unified memory Storage: 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD + second NVMe slot (up to 2 TB)

1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD + second NVMe slot (up to 2 TB) Display: 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB, FreeSync Premium

14-inch 2.5K 165Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB, FreeSync Premium Build: MIL-STD-810H certified, 1.48 kg, 1.69 cm thin

The 73Wh battery supports fast charging and Type-C charging, while USB4 and a microSD reader add flexibility for creative workflows.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2026) Specifications & Features

Category Specification Model ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (FA401EA-RG020WS) Operating System Windows 11 Home (Pro recommended for business) CPU AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 392, 3.2 GHz (up to 5.0 GHz), 12 cores, 24 threads Neural Processor AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPS GPU AMD Radeon™ 8060S Integrated Memory 32 GB LPDDR5X, quad-channel Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, expandable up to 4 TB (2x M.2 slots) Display 14-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600) IPS, 16:10, 165 Hz, 400 nits Panel IPS-level Body & Weight 31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 – 1.99 cm, 1.48 kg Battery 73Wh, 4-cell Li-ion, fast charging (0 – 50% in 30 min) Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard, single light, Copilot key Webcam 1080p FHD IR (Windows Hello) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax, 2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.3 Ports / I/O 1x USB-C 4 (Display/PD), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (Display), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, HDMI 2.1 FRL, microSD (UHS-II) Audio 2-speaker system, AI noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certified Security BIOS admin/user password, Pluton security processor, Secured-core PC Level 3 Antivirus McAfee 1 year Software Office Home 2024 (lifetime), Microsoft 365 Basic (100GB) Xbox Game Pass 2 months Premium (eligible regions only) Charging Power 45W–100W supported Additional Features IPS panel, fast charging, 85° viewing angle

Price & Availability

Price: ₹1,79,990 onwards

₹1,79,990 onwards Availability: 26th February 2026 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised partners

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2026) on ASUS.com