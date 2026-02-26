Nothing has announced the opening of its sixth Exclusive Service Centre in India, located in Kolkata. The new facility strengthens the company’s after-sales presence in the Eastern region, supporting its rapidly expanding user base across the country.
The Kolkata Exclusive Service Centre is designed to provide focused, end-to-end customer support for Nothing users. In addition to standard repairs, the centre offers specialist diagnostics, priority servicing, and personalised customer care.
Nothing Service Centre Details
- Address: 3rd Floor, #66 Vivekananda Road, Girish Park North, P.S. Girish Park, Kolkata – 700006
- Timings: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Monday to Saturday)
- Closed: Sundays
Nothing will observe Nothing Service Day on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. Customers visiting on these days are eligible for:
- Complimentary product cleaning
- Discounts on spare parts
- Waiver on standard service charges
The centre will also host service camps in the future and offer extended care plans and device protection solutions.
The launch of the Kolkata centre is part of Nothing’s broader push to scale its service ecosystem in India.
Key milestones include:
- Nationwide service centres expanded from 350 to 430 during 2025
- Target of 500 service centres by the end of 2026
- Priority service desks scaled from 5 to 30+ locations nationwide
- These initiatives aim to reduce wait times and improve service accessibility for customers.
- Strengthening Offline Presence Ahead of New Launch
The new service centre follows the recent opening of Nothing’s first offline flagship store in Bengaluru earlier this month. The expansion comes just ahead of the company’s next major product launch – the Nothing Phone (4a) series, scheduled for 5th March 2026.