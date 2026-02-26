Nothing has announced the opening of its sixth Exclusive Service Centre in India, located in Kolkata. The new facility strengthens the company’s after-sales presence in the Eastern region, supporting its rapidly expanding user base across the country.

The Kolkata Exclusive Service Centre is designed to provide focused, end-to-end customer support for Nothing users. In addition to standard repairs, the centre offers specialist diagnostics, priority servicing, and personalised customer care.

Nothing Service Centre Details

Address: 3rd Floor, #66 Vivekananda Road, Girish Park North, P.S. Girish Park, Kolkata – 700006

3rd Floor, #66 Vivekananda Road, Girish Park North, P.S. Girish Park, Kolkata – 700006 Timings: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Monday to Saturday)

10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Monday to Saturday) Closed: Sundays

Nothing will observe Nothing Service Day on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. Customers visiting on these days are eligible for:

Complimentary product cleaning

Discounts on spare parts

Waiver on standard service charges

The centre will also host service camps in the future and offer extended care plans and device protection solutions.

The launch of the Kolkata centre is part of Nothing’s broader push to scale its service ecosystem in India.

Key milestones include:

Nationwide service centres expanded from 350 to 430 during 2025

Target of 500 service centres by the end of 2026

Priority service desks scaled from 5 to 30+ locations nationwide

These initiatives aim to reduce wait times and improve service accessibility for customers.

Strengthening Offline Presence Ahead of New Launch

The new service centre follows the recent opening of Nothing’s first offline flagship store in Bengaluru earlier this month. The expansion comes just ahead of the company’s next major product launch – the Nothing Phone (4a) series, scheduled for 5th March 2026.