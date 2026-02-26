Nothing has officially teased the Nothing Headphone (a) ahead of its upcoming “Built Different” launch event scheduled for 5th March 2026 in London. The new headphones will debut alongside the Nothing Phone (4a) Series, marking a broader refresh of the company’s mid-range hardware lineup.
The teaser image reveals a bold yellow colorway, featuring a textured, metallic-style rim and Nothing’s signature dot-matrix typography. This confirms that Nothing is doubling down on vibrant colors and expressive design for its new “(a)” tier, positioned below the premium Nothing Headphone (1).
The Nothing Headphone (a) was recently spotted on Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification database under the model number B186, suggesting an imminent global launch.
While Nothing hasnટt revealed full specifications yet, several details have emerged through teasers and leaks:
Design & Build
- Polycarbonate shell to reduce cost
- Simplified version of Nothingટs transparent design language
- Lightweight construction compared to Headphone (1)
Color Options
- Yellow (confirmed via teaser)
- Pink, Black, and White (rumoured)
Positioning
- Affordable alternative to Nothing Headphone (1)
- Expected to target the mid-range wireless headphone segment
Nothing Headphone (a) Availability (Expected)
- Pre-orders: 5th March 2026
- Open Sale: 12th March 2026