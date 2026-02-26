Nothing has officially teased the Nothing Headphone (a) ahead of its upcoming “Built Different” launch event scheduled for 5th March 2026 in London. The new headphones will debut alongside the Nothing Phone (4a) Series, marking a broader refresh of the company’s mid-range hardware lineup.

The teaser image reveals a bold yellow colorway, featuring a textured, metallic-style rim and Nothing’s signature dot-matrix typography. This confirms that Nothing is doubling down on vibrant colors and expressive design for its new “(a)” tier, positioned below the premium Nothing Headphone (1).

The Nothing Headphone (a) was recently spotted on Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification database under the model number B186, suggesting an imminent global launch.

While Nothing hasnટt revealed full specifications yet, several details have emerged through teasers and leaks:

Design & Build

Polycarbonate shell to reduce cost

Simplified version of Nothingટs transparent design language

Lightweight construction compared to Headphone (1)

Color Options

Yellow (confirmed via teaser)

Pink, Black, and White (rumoured)

Positioning

Affordable alternative to Nothing Headphone (1)

Expected to target the mid-range wireless headphone segment

Nothing Headphone (a) Availability (Expected)