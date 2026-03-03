Nothing has announced an exclusive first retail drop for the Nothing Phone (4a) ahead of its wider global availability. The smartphone is scheduled to be officially unveiled on March 5, 2026, following its preview at MWC 2026. The Phone (4a) will be available in White, Black, Pink, and Blue, making it the most colorful lineup in the series so far.

Nothing will host the first public retail sale at the Nothing Store in Bengaluru on March 7, 2026, at 6:00 PM IST. This event gives customers early access to purchase the device before it rolls out through broader online and offline channels.

The Bengaluru retail drop includes several limited-time benefits for early buyers:

The first 100 customers will receive an exclusive engraved edition of the Phone (4a) along with a complimentary pair of Nothing Ear (a) earbuds. Additionally, the first 100 buyers will have the option to purchase the CMF Buds 2 Plus at a special discounted price of ₹999 as an add-on.

The event will take place at:

Nothing Store Bengaluru

660/1, 100 Feet Road,

1st Stage Indiranagar,

Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

With exclusive merchandise and limited bundles, the March 7 event is expected to attract Nothing fans looking to secure the Phone (4a) ahead of its general sale.