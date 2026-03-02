TECNO has confirmed that its upcoming TECNO Pop X smartphone will launch in India on March 4 at 12 PM. A dedicated launch microsite is now live on Amazon.in, confirming that the handset will be sold exclusively on the e-commerce platform after launch.

According to the microsite, the Tecno Pop X will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module housing a single rear camera, accompanied by an LED flash and an infrared sensor. The phone sports a flat rear panel and flat middle frame, with the power button and volume rockers placed on the right edge and the SIM tray on the left.

On the front, the handset is confirmed to come with a display supporting up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Images on the listing suggest relatively thick bezels around the screen. The Tecno Pop X will be available in at least a white color option at launch.

While Tecno has revealed select design and display features, key details such as the processor, camera specifications, battery capacity, and pricing have not yet been officially disclosed.

However, it is expected to that the Tecno Pop X could arrive in India as a rebranded version of the Tecno Spark Go 3. If the rebranding claim turns out to be accurate, the Tecno Pop X is expected to share most of these specifications, potentially positioning it as a budget-friendly smartphone with a high refresh rate display.

The Tecno Spark Go 3 was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of ₹8,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by a 4nm Unisoc T7250 SoC, and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. The device packs a 13 MP rear + 8 MP front cameras, and carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

TECNO is expected to reveal more information about the Tecno Pop X, including pricing and full specifications, in the days leading up to its March 4 India launch.