TECNO Mobile has launched the TECNO Spark Go 3 in India, expanding its budget smartphone lineup with a focus on durability, display smoothness, and localized features. Priced at ₹8,999, the device is positioned for students, young professionals, and users who need a reliable phone for daily use in demanding environments. Key highlights include an IP64 durable design, a 120 Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

The Spark Go 3 carries an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes, and is marketed with drop-ready durability to handle accidental falls and rough usage. TECNO highlights its suitability for users working in active or outdoor environments such as delivery, construction, or frequent travel.

On the front, the phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and is available in Titanium Grey, Ink Black, Galaxy Blue, and Aurora Purple color options. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery, paired with 15W charging.

To cater to India’s diverse user base, the Spark Go 3 includes Ella AI, TECNO’s voice assistant with support for multiple regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi.

The phone also introduces No Network Communication 2.0, a feature aimed at enabling basic communication in areas with weak or no network coverage. This is targeted at users in locations like warehouses, basements, factories, or rural regions where connectivity can be unreliable.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “India’s young consumers need smartphones that can keep up with their everyday pace. With TECNO Spark Go3, we are bringing a device that combines strength, intelligence and reliable connectivity, wrapped in a design that feels relevant to their lifestyle. Staying true to our ‘Desh Jaisa Dumdaar’ philosophy, Spark Go3 is built to deliver consistency and confidence from day one.”

The TECNO Spark Go 3 is priced at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant and will be available from 23rd January 2026 at 12 PM on Amazon.in and leading offline retail stores across India.

