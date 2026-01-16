Google has rolled out a significant update to Veo 3.1, expanding its Ingredients to Video feature with better visual consistency, native vertical video generation, and higher-resolution output options. The update spans both consumer-facing tools and developer platforms, supporting everything from short-form mobile videos to professional-grade production workflows.

With Veo 3.1, Google has refined how the model generates videos from reference images. The system now handles motion, dialogue, and scene transitions more coherently, even when prompts are short or loosely defined. This results in clips that feel more consistent and visually connected across frames.

One of the key improvements in Veo 3.1 is character identity preservation. Characters can now appear across multiple scenes while maintaining consistent visual traits such as facial features, clothing, and overall style. This makes the tool more suitable for multi-scene storytelling and longer narrative sequences.

In addition, backgrounds, objects, textures, and environments can remain consistent across clips. Creators can reuse visual elements without noticeable shifts, helping maintain continuity throughout a video.

Veo 3.1 also improves how characters, objects, textures, and stylized backgrounds are combined within a single clip. Google says this reduces visual mismatches and makes composite scenes feel more natural and cohesive.

Veo 3.1 Native Vertical Video Support

A major addition is native 9:16 vertical video generation. Instead of cropping landscape videos, Veo 3.1 now generates portrait-oriented content directly. This improves framing and composition for platforms such as YouTube Shorts and other mobile-first, short-form video services.

Higher-Resolution Output: 1080p and 4K

The update introduces enhanced 1080p output and adds 4K video generation through advanced upscaling techniques. Google positions the improved 1080p output for editing-heavy workflows, while 4K output is aimed at large-screen viewing and professional use cases.

AI-generated video verification

All videos generated using Google’s AI tools include SynthID, an invisible digital watermark that identifies AI-generated content. Google has also added video verification to the Gemini app, allowing users to upload a video and check whether it was generated using Google AI.

Veo 3.1 Availability