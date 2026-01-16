Instagram has begun rolling out AI-powered dubbing and translation for Reels in multiple Indian languages, along with new regional fonts, as part of its continued focus on creators in India. The features were first announced at Meta’s House of Instagram event in Mumbai last year and are now becoming available to users across the country.

Instagram Reels AI Translation and Dubbing in Indian Languages

Powered by Meta AI, creators can now translate and dub their Instagram and Facebook Reels into five additional Indian languages – Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi – on top of the languages already supported earlier.

With this update, Reels can be dubbed and lip-synced in the following languages:

English

Hindi

Spanish

Portuguese

Bengali

Tamil

Telugu

Kannada

Marathi

The tool is designed to preserve the creator’s original voice and tone while translating the content. Instagram also supports a lip-sync feature that aligns the translated audio with mouth movements, helping the dubbed video look more natural and less artificial.

Meta says this expansion is aimed at helping Indian creators reach wider audiences across linguistic boundaries, both within India and globally.

New Indian Fonts on Instagram Edits

Alongside Reels dubbing, Meta is also introducing new Indian language fonts on Instagram Edits. These fonts support Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts, enabling creators to style text and captions in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese.

How to use the new fonts:

Open the editing timeline and select Text from the bottom toolbar

Tap the “Aa” icon to view available fonts

Devices set to Devanagari or Bengali-Assamese scripts will show these fonts by default

Other devices can swipe down in the “All fonts” section to filter fonts by language

The new fonts are rolling out on Android devices in the coming days.

More Creator Tools From Meta

Meta noted that these updates follow several other creator-focused features introduced recently, including:

Restyling photos and videos in Stories

AI-powered edits using Meta AI

Bulk caption editing

Reverse video tools

Lip-sync animation for photos

Access to over 400 new sound effects

Availability