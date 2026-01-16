Instagram has begun rolling out AI-powered dubbing and translation for Reels in multiple Indian languages, along with new regional fonts, as part of its continued focus on creators in India. The features were first announced at Meta’s House of Instagram event in Mumbai last year and are now becoming available to users across the country.
Instagram Reels AI Translation and Dubbing in Indian Languages
Powered by Meta AI, creators can now translate and dub their Instagram and Facebook Reels into five additional Indian languages – Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi – on top of the languages already supported earlier.
With this update, Reels can be dubbed and lip-synced in the following languages:
- English
- Hindi
- Spanish
- Portuguese
- Bengali
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Kannada
- Marathi
The tool is designed to preserve the creator’s original voice and tone while translating the content. Instagram also supports a lip-sync feature that aligns the translated audio with mouth movements, helping the dubbed video look more natural and less artificial.
Meta says this expansion is aimed at helping Indian creators reach wider audiences across linguistic boundaries, both within India and globally.
New Indian Fonts on Instagram Edits
Alongside Reels dubbing, Meta is also introducing new Indian language fonts on Instagram Edits. These fonts support Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts, enabling creators to style text and captions in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese.
How to use the new fonts:
- Open the editing timeline and select Text from the bottom toolbar
- Tap the “Aa” icon to view available fonts
- Devices set to Devanagari or Bengali-Assamese scripts will show these fonts by default
- Other devices can swipe down in the “All fonts” section to filter fonts by language
The new fonts are rolling out on Android devices in the coming days.
More Creator Tools From Meta
Meta noted that these updates follow several other creator-focused features introduced recently, including:
- Restyling photos and videos in Stories
- AI-powered edits using Meta AI
- Bulk caption editing
- Reverse video tools
- Lip-sync animation for photos
- Access to over 400 new sound effects
Availability
- Reels translation, dubbing, and lip-sync: Rolling out starting today
- New Indian fonts: Arriving on Android devices in the coming days