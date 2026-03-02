iQOO India has confirmed the launch of the iQOO Z11x on March 12, expanding its Z-series lineup. The upcoming smartphone will succeed last year’s iQOO Z10x and is positioned as a strong performance-focused option in the mid-range segment.

One of the major upgrades is its battery; the iQOO Z11x packs a 7,200 mAh battery, a notable jump from the 6,500 mAh unit found in its predecessor. The phone will retain 44W fast charging support and also include reverse charging. iQOO claims the device is engineered to deliver up to six years of battery health, focusing on long-term durability.

According to the company, the iQOO Z11x will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC and has achieved an AnTuTu score of over 1 million, making it the fastest smartphone in the sub-₹23,000 price segment, as claimed by iQOO.

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Z11x will be available in an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage configuration, with additional variants such as 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB expected at launch. Out of the box, the smartphone will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6, offering the latest software experience and system optimizations.

The iQOO Z11x will be available in Green and Grey color options, as teased by the company. The device will be sold on Amazon.in and the iQOO India online store following its launch. iQOO is expected to reveal more specifications and feature details in the days leading up to the March 12 launch event.