Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a new three-year partnership with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming cricket league season. The collaboration is positioned as a strategic brand initiative aimed at strengthening Vi’s cultural relevance and connecting more deeply with India’s cricket-loving audience.

As part of the agreement, the Vi logo will feature prominently on the leading leg of CSK players’ jerseys, ensuring high on-field visibility throughout the season.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi, said, “Cricket is deeply woven into India’s social & cultural fabric, creating shared experiences that unite communities across the country. At Vi, enabling those connections is at the heart of what we do. Our partnership with Chennai Super Kings represents a powerful coming together of shared values – passion, performance, and resilience. Together, we will be bringing fans closer to the game they love, celebrating the sport and delivering seamless connectivity that enhances every moment of the cricketing journey.”

KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings, said, “We are delighted to welcome Vi to the Super Kings family. The association with Chennai Super Kings and Super Kings Academy reflects our shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of cricketers. Vi’s strong digital reach and youth connect align perfectly with our vision of building deeper engagement with fans and aspiring players alike. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful impact both on and off the field.”

Vi plans to activate the partnership across multiple platforms to enhance fan engagement and deliver immersive experiences. The telecom operator will roll out:

Digital integration through interactive campaigns and online features.

In-stadium branding and physical activations during match days.

On-ground fan experiences designed to engage CSK supporters.

Exclusive subscriber benefits, including meet-and-greet opportunities, signed merchandise, and access to match tickets reserved for Vi users.

The partnership is designed to leverage Vi’s connectivity network to create seamless digital and physical fan experiences throughout the season.

Beyond brand visibility, the collaboration also includes a commitment to grassroots cricket development. Vi will work closely with the Super Kings Academy, CSK’s official coaching and talent development initiative.

The academy supports young cricketers between the ages of 6 and 23, offering structured training programs for both boys and girls. Through this joint initiative, the partnership aims to nurture emerging talent and contribute to the long-term growth of cricket at the grassroots level.