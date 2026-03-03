vivo has showcased the upcoming vivo X300 Ultra at Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026) in Barcelona ahead of its official launch. The device succeeds last year’s vivo X200 Ultra and is positioned as a photography-first flagship with a strong focus on professional-grade imaging. Alongside the X300 Ultra, vivo is also showcasing the broader X300 Series, vivo X Fold5, and the vivo V70 Series at MWC 2026, highlighting its continued push in premium imaging and flagship innovation.

400mm ZEISS Telephoto Extender & Photography Kit

A major highlight is the introduction of the world’s first 400mm vivo ZEISS teleconverter professional photography kit – the Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra – alongside a redesigned professional photography grip.

The kit includes:

400mm telephoto extender

Professional photography handle

Fill light accessory

Imaging grip for enhanced stability

vivo claims the X300 Ultra is engineered to function like a “professional single-lens camera,” integrating advanced imaging concepts across video, color science, manual controls, and image quality.

Pro Video Mode and 10-bit Log Across All Focal Lengths

The X300 Ultra introduces “Pro Video Mode Pro,” featuring a dedicated professional control interface designed to resemble high-end camera equipment. Users can apply cinematic color styles such as film feel, film style, and film look.

The device supports 4K 120 fps 10-bit Log recording across all focal lengths, ensuring:

Consistent 10-bit color depth

Wide dynamic range

Uniform color science across the full zoom range using the ZEISS trinity lens system

It also supports loading custom 3D LUTs for monitoring during video recording, further reinforcing vivo’s claim of delivering a “camera in your pocket.”

Based on earlier reports, the vivo X300 Ultra is rumored to feature:

6.82-inch 2K+ BOE flat OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

200 MP Sony LYT-901 primary sensor

200 MP HPB periscope telephoto lens

Advanced ultra-wide camera

Dual 200mm + 400mm teleconverter setup

The device is expected to launch in China later this March.