Telegram has released version 12.5.0, introducing a range of new features aimed at improving group management, privacy controls, media editing, and authentication. The update is rolling out to Android and iOS users.

Member Tags for groups

Telegram now allows group members to add custom tags next to their names, making it easier to identify roles, professions, interests, or academic fields in workplace, school, or community groups. Admins can choose whether members can set their own tags or restrict tagging permissions to administrators only. Admin tags appear in a different color for clear distinction.

To enable this feature, users can navigate to Group Settings > Permissions > Edit Own Tags.

Disable Sharing in Private Chats

Telegram Premium users can now disable message sharing in one-on-one chats. When enabled, this feature prevents forwarding messages, taking screenshots, or saving shared media from that specific conversation.

To activate, users can open a profile in a private chat, tap the three-dot menu (⋯ or ⋮), and select Disable Sharing.

GIF Captions & Editing Tools

GIFs can now include captions placed above or below the animation before sending. Users can press and hold a GIF in the panel and select Add Caption.

Additionally, both GIFs and stickers can now be edited before sending. Editing options include adding text, drawings, emojis, trimming GIF duration, and adjusting playback length.

Instant Stickers from Photos

Telegram has introduced a one-tap feature that converts photos into stickers directly from the media viewer. Users can cut out objects, add text or emojis, and save the sticker to favorites or a custom sticker pack.

Poll Timestamps

Polls that display public votes now include timestamps, allowing participants to see when each vote was cast.

Streaming Bot Responses

All Telegram bots can now stream replies in real time, showing responses progressively as they are generated instead of delivering them all at once.

Log in with Telegram

Telegram now offers a “Log In With Telegram” option for apps and websites. Users can authenticate using their Telegram account without filling out forms or creating passwords. Phone numbers can be shared for verification, and services can send notifications directly through Telegram.

Time & Date Formatting

Messages can now include clickable time and date formatting. Recipients can instantly add events to their calendar or set reminders. These timestamps dynamically adjust based on the recipient’s local time zone.

Availability

The new features are available in Telegram version 12.5.0 or later: