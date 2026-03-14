LAVA International has launched the LAVA Bold 2 5G, its latest budget 5G smartphone in India at ₹12,999, and it’s the successor to the LAVA Bold 5G launched last year. Highlights include a 120 Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, 50 MP Sony camera, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, IP64 dust and water-resistant design, Android 15, and more.

The LAVA Bold 2 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ flat AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, replacing the curved display seen on its predecessor. The smartphone is available in a 7.55mm slim design with IP64 dust and water-resistant design and comes in Feather White and Midnight Black color options.

The Bold 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, paired with PowerVR IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, 6 GB RAM (+6 GB virtual RAM), and 128 GB UFS 3.1 Storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs Android 15 out of the box with a clean experience without bloatware.

For photography, the device features a 50 MP primary rear camera with a Sony sensor, accompanied by a secondary camera and LED flash. On the front, the phone includes an 8 MP selfie camera. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

The price for the LAVA Bold 2 5G is ₹13,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and will be available from 19th March 2026 on sale via Amazon.in. The launch offers include ₹1,000 off as a coupon discount along with bank offers.

LAVA Bold 2 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 19th March 2026 on sale via Amazon.in

19th March 2026 on sale via Amazon.in Offers: ₹1000 off coupon, bank offers available

Get LAVA Bold 2 5G on Amazon.in