Online dating platform Tinder has announced several new features during its Sparks 2026 product keynote, focusing on AI safety, new discovery modes, and improved profile tools.

One of the biggest updates is an upgrade to Tinder’s “Does This Bother You?” (DTBY) and “Are You Sure?” (AYS) safety tools using large language models (LLMs). The enhanced system can now detect harmful messages more accurately. Tinder will also begin testing an Auto Blur feature globally in April, which automatically blurs potentially harmful messages.

The company has also started rolling out Face Check, a video liveness and face detection system that verifies new users to improve safety and reduce fake profiles.

Tinder is introducing several new ways to discover matches. A new Events section will allow users to find and attend real-world local events. The feature is currently in beta in Los Angeles. The platform is also launching Video Speed Dating, which lets users have three-minute video conversations with potential matches and extend them if both users agree.

Two new discovery modes were also announced. Music Mode, powered by Spotify, allows users to match based on shared music taste and add up to 20 songs to their profiles. Meanwhile, Astrology Mode enables compatibility-based browsing using zodiac signs and energy cards.

In addition, Tinder is rolling out its Double Date feature globally, allowing pairs of friends to match with other pairs. The company is also testing College Mode in the US and UK, enabling students to connect with people from other universities.

The app is also getting AI-powered tools like Photo Enhance and Camera Roll Scan, which help improve profile photos and provide personalised insights. Tinder has also redesigned the profile page, added full-screen content viewing, and introduced a Learning Mode that adapts to user preferences.

Finally, Tinder plans to introduce AI-curated daily matches under a new feature called Chemistry, which will recommend potential partners based on user behaviour and activity within the app.