Truecaller has introduced a new Family Protection feature in India designed to help households defend against increasingly sophisticated digital scams. The feature targets threats such as impersonation fraud, digital arrest scams, and AI-based voice cloning attacks. The rollout follows the feature’s earlier launch in several international markets including Sweden, Chile, Malaysia, and Kenya. With this update, Truecaller is expanding its focus beyond individual caller identification to provide household-level digital protection.

The Family Protection system introduces what Truecaller calls a “Family CTO” model. In this structure, one tech-savvy family member acts as the administrator, managing digital safety for the rest of the household. This person can monitor potential threats and take action to protect elderly relatives, children, and other vulnerable users who may be more susceptible to scam calls.

Key Features of Truecaller Family Protection

The Family Protection feature includes several tools designed to improve safety across family members’ devices.

Real- Time Fraud Alerts

The administrator receives instant notifications if any family member receives a call from a flagged or suspicious number. This allows the admin to respond quickly and prevent potential scams.

Remote Call Hang- Up

One of the most notable features is Remote Call Hang-Up, which allows the administrator to disconnect a suspicious call remotely if a family member is currently on the line with a potential scammer.

Shared Block Lists

Blocked numbers can be synchronized across all family members’ devices, ensuring that once a number is blocked, it cannot contact anyone else in the household.

Safety Dashboard

The feature also includes a centralized safety dashboard that allows the administrator to:

Monitor security alerts

Manage blocked numbers

Customize safety settings for individual members

Privacy and Data Protection

Truecaller says the Family Protection feature is built on a “safety without surveillance” approach. Although scam alerts and blocked numbers are shared within the family network, personal privacy remains protected. Family members – including the administrator – cannot access each other’s:

Personal messages

Call logs

Private data

Free Feature with Optional Premium Plan

The core Family Protection feature is free and works across both Android and iOS devices. However, users can upgrade to the Truecaller Premium Family Plan, which unlocks additional advanced safety features for all members of the group.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller, said, “Just knowing who is calling is no longer enough. Today, the real question is whether the call is safe to answer. As scams become more sophisticated and emotionally manipulative, protection needs to move beyond the individual to the entire household. With Family Protection in India, we’re empowering the most digitally aware member of the family to act as a safety anchor, helping ensure that everyone in their circle benefits from the same level of trusted communication.”