Portronics has launched the Portronics Vayu Cop, a 6-in-1 rechargeable car emergency utility station designed to assist with routine vehicle maintenance and roadside emergencies. The device combines multiple car-care tools into a single portable unit, offering functions such as tyre inflation, vacuum cleaning, air blowing, and emergency jump starting. The Portronics Vayu Cop is designed to provide convenience and preparedness for drivers, particularly during travel or emergency situations.

Portronics Vayu Cop 6-in-1 Multi- Function Car Utility Features

The Portronics Vayu Cop integrates several vehicle maintenance tools into one device.

Tyre Inflator: The device includes a 150 PSI digital tyre inflator capable of inflating both car and bike tyres . It also features an auto shut- off function to prevent over- inflation and ensure safe tyre pressure levels.

Vacuum Cleaner: The built- in 5000Pa vacuum cleaner helps remove dust, crumbs, and debris from seats, carpets, and tight areas inside the vehicle.

Air Blower: The 10,000 RPM air blower is designed to clean air vents and hard- to- reach areas , helping maintain a cleaner vehicle interior.

Battery Jump Starter: The device comes with a 12V battery jump starter equipped with smart safety clamps. These clamps offer protection against reverse polarity, short circuits, and overcurrent. This allows drivers to restart a vehicle battery safely in emergencies.

The device comes with a 12V battery jump starter equipped with smart safety clamps. These clamps offer protection against reverse polarity, short circuits, and overcurrent. This allows drivers to restart a vehicle battery safely in emergencies. LED Flashlight with SOS Mode: The built-in LED flashlight includes an SOS mode, making it useful during night-time breakdowns or low-visibility conditions.

The built-in LED flashlight includes an SOS mode, making it useful during night-time breakdowns or low-visibility conditions. Power Bank: The device can also function as a power bank, allowing users to charge smartphones and other small electronic devices when needed.

The Vayu Cop is powered by a BLDC motor designed to deliver consistent performance with reduced noise. It runs on four 2,000 mAh rechargeable batteries and supports USB Type-C charging. The device also includes a digital display that shows tyre pressure and device status. Its compact vertical design with a side handle makes it easy to carry and store in a vehicle.

The Portronics Vayu Cop is priced at ₹5,999 in India and comes with a 12-month warranty. It is available on Portronics official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online and offline retail stores across India.

Portronics Vayu Cop Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹5,999

₹5,999 Availability: Portronics official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online and offline retail stores across India

Get Portronics Vayu Cop on Portronics.com