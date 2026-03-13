Google has introduced Ask Maps, a new conversational feature in Google Maps powered by Gemini AI models. The feature allows users to ask natural language questions directly within the Maps interface to discover places, compare routes, and plan activities.
Ask Maps combines Google’s mapping data with AI models to provide more context-aware responses about locations, travel options, and nearby services.
Conversational Interaction with Maps
With Ask Maps, users can interact with Google Maps using text or voice queries, making it easier to search for places or plan trips.
The system supports multi-part questions that involve directions, transport comparisons, and nearby stops.
For example, a user can ask:
“I need to go to Connaught Place. Between driving and taking the metro, what’s the best option right now? Also, where can I grab a coffee on the way?”
Ask Maps can respond with:
- Suggested routes
- Traffic conditions
- Estimated travel times
- Public transport comparisons
- Nearby places such as coffee shops along the route
Discover Restaurants, Events, and Experiences
The feature also supports discovery-style searches, where users describe a situation rather than searching for a specific place.
For example:
“What are some places with good veg appetizers where I can watch the live streaming of today’s match?”
Ask Maps can highlight:
- Restaurants with popular vegetarian appetizers
- Places with a sports-friendly atmosphere
- Valet parking availability
- Insights from reviews and web content
Travel and Activity Planning
Ask Maps can also assist with planning activities and travel experiences, taking into account specific requirements.
For example, users can ask:
“My parents, who are senior citizens, are visiting Mumbai this weekend. What places can they explore easily?”
Based on such queries, the feature can recommend locations that:
- Require minimal walking
- Offer senior-friendly accessibility
- Provide easy transport access
Personalized Suggestions
Ask Maps can personalize responses using signals from a user’s activity within Google Maps.
This includes:
- Previously searched locations
- Saved places
- User preferences
For instance, if someone frequently searches for vegetarian restaurants, the system may prioritize highly rated vegetarian options when suggesting restaurants in a city.
Turning Suggestions into Actions
Once users discover a location through Ask Maps, they can perform several actions directly within Google Maps, including:
- Starting navigation
- Saving places to lists
- Booking restaurant reservations
This integrates discovery, planning, and navigation into a single workflow.
Data Sources Behind Ask Maps
According to Google, Ask Maps uses information from multiple sources across the Maps ecosystem, including:
- Data from 300+ million places worldwide
- Contributions from over 500 million Maps users
- Reviews, ratings, photos, and user insights
- Relevant web-based information about locations
Availability
The Ask Maps feature is rolling out in India and the United States in English on both Android and iOS devices. Google also confirmed that Hindi language support will be added in the future.