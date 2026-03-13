Google has introduced Ask Maps, a new conversational feature in Google Maps powered by Gemini AI models. The feature allows users to ask natural language questions directly within the Maps interface to discover places, compare routes, and plan activities.

Ask Maps combines Google’s mapping data with AI models to provide more context-aware responses about locations, travel options, and nearby services.

Conversational Interaction with Maps

With Ask Maps, users can interact with Google Maps using text or voice queries, making it easier to search for places or plan trips.

The system supports multi-part questions that involve directions, transport comparisons, and nearby stops.

For example, a user can ask:

“I need to go to Connaught Place. Between driving and taking the metro, what’s the best option right now? Also, where can I grab a coffee on the way?”

Ask Maps can respond with:

Suggested routes

Traffic conditions

Estimated travel times

Public transport comparisons

Nearby places such as coffee shops along the route

Discover Restaurants, Events, and Experiences

The feature also supports discovery-style searches, where users describe a situation rather than searching for a specific place.

For example:

“What are some places with good veg appetizers where I can watch the live streaming of today’s match?”

Ask Maps can highlight:

Restaurants with popular vegetarian appetizers

Places with a sports- friendly atmosphere

Valet parking availability

Insights from reviews and web content

Travel and Activity Planning

Ask Maps can also assist with planning activities and travel experiences, taking into account specific requirements.

For example, users can ask:

“My parents, who are senior citizens, are visiting Mumbai this weekend. What places can they explore easily?”

Based on such queries, the feature can recommend locations that:

Require minimal walking

Offer senior- friendly accessibility

Provide easy transport access

Personalized Suggestions

Ask Maps can personalize responses using signals from a user’s activity within Google Maps.

This includes:

Previously searched locations

Saved places

User preferences

For instance, if someone frequently searches for vegetarian restaurants, the system may prioritize highly rated vegetarian options when suggesting restaurants in a city.

Turning Suggestions into Actions

Once users discover a location through Ask Maps, they can perform several actions directly within Google Maps, including:

Starting navigation

Saving places to lists

Booking restaurant reservations

This integrates discovery, planning, and navigation into a single workflow.

Data Sources Behind Ask Maps

According to Google, Ask Maps uses information from multiple sources across the Maps ecosystem, including:

Data from 300+ million places worldwide

Contributions from over 500 million Maps users

Reviews, ratings, photos, and user insights

Relevant web- based information about locations

Availability

The Ask Maps feature is rolling out in India and the United States in English on both Android and iOS devices. Google also confirmed that Hindi language support will be added in the future.