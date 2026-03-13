YouTube has announced new updates to its YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan in India, adding Background Play and offline video downloads. The new features expand the capabilities of the lower-cost Premium Lite plan, which aims to provide an improved viewing experience without ads for most videos on the platform. The rollout has started in India and will reach all Premium Lite users over the coming weeks.

New Features for Premium Lite

With the latest update, YouTube Premium Lite now supports several features previously limited to the full YouTube Premium subscription.

Ad- Free Viewing

Subscribers can watch most standard YouTube videos without advertisements, offering a smoother viewing experience.

Offline Downloads

Users can now download videos directly to their device and watch them later without an internet connection.

Background Play

The update also introduces background playback, allowing users to continue listening to a video’s audio while:

Using other apps

Locking their phone screen

This feature is particularly useful for podcasts, interviews, and long-form videos.

According to YouTube, the decision to add these features was influenced by user feedback collected after the company expanded the Premium Lite pilot program to more regions last year.

Many subscribers requested:

Offline viewing

Background audio playback

The company says the update is intended to better meet user expectations while keeping the service affordable.

Premium Lite vs YouTube Premium

Although Premium Lite now offers additional benefits, there are still differences between the two subscription tiers.

YouTube Premium Lite

Ad- free viewing for most videos

Background playback

Offline downloads

Limited support for music content

YouTube Premium

Ad- free experience for all videos

Full access to YouTube Music Premium

Background play and downloads across all content, including music

Users who want ad-free music streaming and full YouTube Music access will still need the standard YouTube Premium subscription.

The YouTube Premium Lite plan is priced at ₹89 per month in India, making it one of the more affordable subscription options for ad-free YouTube viewing. The rollout of background play and download features is currently underway and should be available to all Premium Lite subscribers in India soon.