Google has announced that Google Chrome will soon be available for ARM64 Linux devices, with the official release scheduled for Q2 2026. The upcoming version will bring the full Chrome browser experience to Linux systems running on ARM-based processors.

This move continues Google’s expansion of Chrome to ARM platforms, following the launch of Chrome for Apple Silicon Macs in 2020 and ARM-based Windows devices in 2024. The new release aims to deliver the same Chrome experience that users get on other platforms, combining the open-source Chromium foundation with Google’s proprietary features and services.

Google Chrome Features for ARM64 Linux

The upcoming ARM64 Linux version of Chrome will include several features designed to integrate with the broader Google ecosystem.

Cross- Device Sync

Users who sign in with a Google Account will be able to synchronize:

Bookmarks

Browsing history

Open tabs

This allows seamless browsing across multiple devices including phones, laptops, and desktops.

Chrome Web Store Support

The browser will also offer direct access to the Chrome Web Store, enabling users to install extensions without needing workarounds or developer modifications.

Built- in Translation

Chrome’s native translation feature will allow users to translate webpages instantly with one-click translation support.

Security and Privacy Tools

Google says the ARM64 Linux build will include the same security features available on other Chrome platforms.

Safe Browsing Protection

Chrome’s Enhanced Protection mode uses AI and Google’s threat intelligence database to detect and block malicious websites, phishing attempts, and malware in real time.

Google Password Manager

The browser will include Google Password Manager, which allows users to:

Generate secure passwords

Store login credentials

Sync passwords across devices

It also includes a Password Checkup feature, which alerts users if their saved credentials appear in known data breaches.

Google Pay Integration

Google Chrome will also support Google Pay autofill, allowing users to complete online payments quickly and securely.

Partnership with NVIDIA

As part of the rollout, Google is partnering with NVIDIA to simplify Google Chrome installation on the NVIDIA DGX Spark, a compact AI supercomputing device powered by the Grace Blackwell architecture that was introduced last year.

Availability

Chrome for ARM64 Linux devices is expected to launch in Q2 2026. Users running other ARM-based Linux distributions will be able to download the browser directly from the official Chrome website once the release becomes available. The launch is expected to make Google Chrome more accessible to the growing number of ARM-powered Linux systems used in development, AI, and edge computing environments.