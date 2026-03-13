Google has announced a set of updates to Google Play aimed at improving how players discover, try, and play paid games across mobile devices and PCs. The announcement was made during the GDC Festival of Gaming, where the company highlighted new features designed to make gaming more seamless, social, and AI-assisted.

Google also revealed that around 160 million gamers use the “You” tab every month to stay updated on their favorite games.

More Paid Games Across Mobile & PC

Although free-to-play games remain highly popular, Google Play is expanding its catalog with more paid titles available across both mobile and PC platforms.

In the coming months, indie titles such as:

Moonlight Peaks

Sledding Game

Low-Budget Repairs

will become available on both mobile devices and Windows PCs.

Using Gamer Profile, players can sync their progress across devices, allowing them to continue gameplay exactly where they left off when switching between mobile and PC.

New PC Section in the Play Store

Google Play is introducing a dedicated PC section inside the Games tab of the Play Store. This section will highlight games optimized for Windows PCs.

Players will also be able to:

Add games to their wishlist

Receive notifications when titles go on sale

This feature is designed to improve game discovery for players interested in cross-platform gaming.

Game Trials for Paid Games

Google Play is also launching Game Trials, allowing players to try select paid games for free before purchasing them. During the trial period, players can access the full version of the game. If they later choose to purchase the title, their progress will automatically carry over.

Initially, Game Trials will roll out for select paid games on mobile, with PC support expected in the future.

“Buy Once, Play Anywhere” Pricing

Google is also introducing “Buy once, play anywhere” pricing for certain games. With this model, players can purchase a game once and access it on both mobile and PC without buying separate versions.

The feature is currently available for select titles, including:

Reigns series

OTTTD

Dungeon Clawler

Community Posts and AI Game Tips

Google Play is also expanding social and AI-driven gaming features.

Community Posts: The Community Posts feature allows players to ask and answer questions directly in the Play Store app, creating a hub for game tips, strategies, and guidance. The feature is currently available in English for dozens of popular games, with support for additional languages and titles planned in the future.

The Community Posts feature allows players to ask and answer questions directly in the Play Store app, creating a hub for game tips, strategies, and guidance. The feature is currently available in English for dozens of popular games, with support for additional languages and titles planned in the future. Play Games Sidekick: Google is also rolling out Play Games Sidekick, an in-game overlay that provides helpful gaming information and AI-generated tips while playing. This allows players to receive assistance without leaving the game.

Availability

Google confirmed that these features will roll out gradually:

Game Trials: Coming soon for select paid games on mobile, PC support planned later

Coming soon for select paid games on mobile, PC support planned later Buy once, play anywhere: Available now for select games

Available now for select games Community Posts: Live in English for several popular titles

Live in English for several popular titles Play Games Sidekick: Gradually rolling out for select paid games

According to Aurash Mahbod, Vice President and General Manager of Games on Google Play, these updates represent the beginning of a broader effort to improve the gaming experience across Google Play. The company says additional improvements are planned throughout 2026, aiming to deliver a more personalized and connected gaming experience across mobile and PC platforms.