WhatsApp has introduced Parent-Managed Accounts to help families safely allow children under 13 (or the local minimum age) to use the messaging platform. This feature lets parents supervise their child’s WhatsApp experience while keeping chats end-to-end encrypted and private. Here’s a step-by-step guide to set up a Parent-Managed Account on WhatsApp.

How to Set Up a Parent-Managed Account on WhatsAppParent-Managed Account on WhatsApp

Before setting up the account, make sure the following conditions are met:

The parent or guardian must be 18 years or older

Both the parent’s and child’s phones must have the latest version of WhatsApp installed

The child must have their own phone number

Both devices should have internet access during setup

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Install WhatsApp on the Child’s Phone

Download and install WhatsApp on the child’s device from:

Google Play Store (Android)

Apple App Store (iPhone)

Open the app after installation.

Step 2: Select “Create a Parent-Managed Account”

On the child’s phone:

Open WhatsApp

Tap More Options

Select Create a Parent-Managed Account

Step 3: Enter the Child’s Details

WhatsApp will ask for:

Phone number

Date of birth

This helps confirm that the account belongs to a pre-teen user who requires parental supervision.

Step 4: Scan the QR Code Using the Parent’s Phone

A QR code will appear on the child’s device.

On the parent’s phone:

Open WhatsApp

Scan the QR code shown on the child’s device

Confirm that you are an adult guardian

Step 5: Create a Parent PIN

The parent will need to create a 6-digit Parent PIN.

This PIN allows parents to:

Control privacy settings

Manage contact permissions

Adjust account restrictions

Only parents will be able to change settings using this PIN.

Step 6: Complete Setup on the Child’s Device

Enter the Parent PIN on the child’s phone to finish the setup process.

Once done, the child can:

Add their name

Set a profile photo

The account will now operate as a Parent-Managed WhatsApp account.

What Parents Can Control

After setup, parents can manage several aspects of their child’s messaging experience.

Contact Management: Control who the child can message and review requests from unknown users

Control who the child can message and review requests from unknown users Group Controls: Approve or restrict which groups the child can join

Approve or restrict which groups the child can join Privacy Settings: Adjust account permissions using the Parent PIN

What Children Can Use

Parent-managed accounts have limited functionality to maintain safety.

Children can use:

Messaging

Voice calls

Video calls

All chats remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning even WhatsApp cannot read the messages.

The Parent-Managed Accounts feature is rolling out gradually, so it may not yet be available in all countries or regions. Parents should ensure their WhatsApp app is updated to access the feature when it becomes available.